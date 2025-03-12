Former Homes England executive appointed to drive Greater Manchester town’s regeneration

Catherine Chilvers, whose most recent role was development director at real estate firm Network Space Developments (NSD), has been been appointed managing director of the agency.

Prior to NSD, Ms Chilvers spent four-and-a-half years at Homes England as a senior development manager.

At Stockport MDC, she will take over from Paul Richards, who has led the organisation since its inception in 2019. He will become a strategic advisor to the MDC’s board and is also currently deputy chief executive of Stockport Council.