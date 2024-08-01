Former Homes for the North chair Steve Coffey: ‘I wanted to leave a legacy of development and prosperity across the region’ #UKhousing

Steve Coffey, chief executive of Torus, sits down with Stephen Delahunty to reflect on his time as chair of Homes for the North #UKhousing

Both of these institutions make up a huge part of the city’s cultural legacy. In a similar vein, Mr Coffey talks of a desire to leave a similar legacy in development and prosperity across Liverpool and the region.

Mr Coffey, who has more than 20 years’ experience as a senior housing executive, speaks to Inside Housing from his corner office on St John’s Lane in Liverpool, which offers views of the city’s famous St George’s Hall and St John’s Gardens, which both sit just across from the World Museum and the National Gallery.

The body was formed in 2016, with the aim of influencing national policy to deliver more and better homes in the North.

Mr Coffey took on the role at H4N, an alliance of 17 developing housing associations in the North of England, in April 2022 .

On his time as chair of H4N, which came to an end after two years in April, he says: “It was about regeneration and making places fit for purpose. Plus, making sure that the workers in the economy have somewhere nice to live and generate wealth in a much more rounded social economic sense.

“We wanted to bring the big developing associations together to try and look at housing supply and regeneration as a subset of the wider economic proposition in the North. Not just about building homes for the sake of it, but where the growth area is going to be.”

Mr Coffey explains why it was difficult to continue developing, coming out of the other side of the pandemic, especially with rising build costs and inflation. At the same time, the need to refocus on existing stock, particularly on damp and mould, meant H4N’s plan had to look at both new supply and better existing stock.

He says that H4N’s member organisations have “been through periods of very, very significant cost growth, and developing through that, at a time when business plans are challenging, has been difficult for everyone”.

He continues: “But we’re big developers, and we’ve taken a long-term strategy. Most [of H4N’s members] are strategic partners of Homes England, and we’ve been able to plough on with the More and Better Homes plan, which was about addressing the additionality question through new homes, alongside regeneration and making places fit for purpose.”

We asked the Torus boss how he feels H4N differs from other sector bodies such as the Northern Housing Consortium and the G15 in London.

“We wanted to look across the North economically and not replicate what others are doing, and keep our mission very clear. Whether that’s the Northern Powerhouse agenda, we wanted to make sure there is definitely a pan-Northern ask of how do we get back to the great cities in the North, and economic drivers we can use to rebalance the national economy.

“And how does housing contribute, and how does transport and other key infrastructure feed into that? We’ve also been focused on the devolution agenda.”