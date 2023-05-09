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An east London housing association has appointed RHP’s former chief executive as chair.
David Done will take the reins at Gateway Housing Association, which manages 3,000 properties primarily in Tower Hamlets, on 29 May.
Mr Done’s career in housing spans 38 years. He began his career working for homelessness charities in London and Bristol and held senior positions at five local authorities including the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and Luton Borough Council.
He most recently served as group chief executive of RHP, which he established in 2000.
Under his tenure, the west London-based housing association was known for its modernisation of homes and services using technology, Gateway said.
Mr Done stepped down from RHP at the end of March.
He is also a non-executive director who sits on the boards of two other housing associations and a proptech company that works on technology for the sector.
Mr Done has been a regular contributor to Inside Housing over the past four years. Most recently, he shared his reflections on 23 years of leading RHP.
Kate Franklin, chief executive of Gateway Housing Association, said that Mr Done’s “extensive experience in the housing industry and his commitment to innovation and modernisation will be invaluable to the association”.
“We are confident that his leadership will help us to further enhance our services and engage with our residents to deliver excellent services and improve satisfaction,” she added.
Mr Done said he was “looking forward to helping the association continue its vital work providing affordable homes and services to local communities in east London”.
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