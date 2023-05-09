David Done will take the reins at Gateway Housing Association, which manages 3,000 properties primarily in Tower Hamlets, on 29 May.

Mr Done’s career in housing spans 38 years. He began his career working for homelessness charities in London and Bristol and held senior positions at five local authorities including the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and Luton Borough Council.

He most recently served as group chief executive of RHP, which he established in 2000.