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London landlord Poplar Harca has appointed a former housing association chief executive as chair of its board.
Jon Lord, the former chief executive of Bolton at Home, will start in the position in June.
He will replace Paul Brickell, who has served as Poplar Harca’s chair for 10 years.
Mr Lord has worked in the housing sector since 1987, when he started a traineeship in the housing department at Bolton Council.
He became chief executive of Bolton at Home in 2010, retiring from the role in 2022.
Mr Lord was also chair of the Greater Manchester Housing Providers partnership, a group of 24 housing providers in the region.
He served in non-executive roles at Bolton Wanderers football club, Mosscare Housing Association, non-profit Bolton Community Advice and rental agency Blackpool Housing Company.
Mr Lord said: “Stepping into the role of chair of the board at Poplar Harca feels like a perfect fit, as the organisation’s core values resonate deeply with my own.
“While many of the aspirations and challenges facing communities in east London echo those I’ve worked with in the past, the unique context here adds an exciting new dimension to the work ahead.
“I am thrilled to lead and guide the board to ensure that we prioritise the needs of our residents, the community and the goals of Poplar Harca’s dedicated team.”
Steve Stride, chief executive of Poplar Harca, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Jon Lord as our new chair. With his wealth of experience, strong leadership and unwavering commitment to our values, I am certain that Jon will bring fresh insights and guide our board to new heights.”
Mr Lord’s appointment follows the recruitment of two new board members, Razia Nizamuddin and Susmita Sen, in late 2024.
A further two new board members are expected to join the housing association in June.
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