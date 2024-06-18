Former housing association chair awarded OBE

Joy Scott, who was chair of Clanmil Housing Group between 2018 and 2021, received a gong for services to social housing in Northern Ireland.

Ms Scott, a property solicitor with around 30 years’ experience, had been on Clanmil’s board since 2012 and was previously vice-chair of the 5,900-home landlord.

In a LinkedIn post, Clanmil offered its congratulations to Ms Scott.