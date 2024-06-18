Former housing association chair awarded OBE

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The former chair of a Belfast-based housing association has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Joy Scott, who was chair of Clanmil Housing Group between 2018 and 2021, received a gong for services to social housing in Northern Ireland.
Ms Scott, a property solicitor with around 30 years’ experience, had been on Clanmil’s board since 2012 and was previously vice-chair of the 5,900-home landlord.
In a LinkedIn post, Clanmil offered its congratulations to Ms Scott.
Elsewhere on the list, Jennie Daly, chief executive of house builder Taylor Wimpey, was awarded a CBE for “services to business and the housing sector”.
Ms Daly became the first woman to lead a FTSE 100 house builder when she took up the top job in 2022.
John Burns, founder and former chief executive of property investor and developer Derwent London, was also handed a CBE.
In the King’s Birthday Honours List, published late last week, three civil servants at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) were awarded an OBE.
Developer remediation lead Mark Davis was recognised for his “services to leaseholders”.
Gillian Key, former building safety legislation lead at the department, was given an honour for services to building safety.
Communications director Raymond Tang has received an OBE for “public service”. He is now director of communications at the Metropolitan Police, according to his LinkedIn profile.
One other person was recognised from DLUHC. Intervention delivery director Jenny Dibden was given a Companions of the Order of the Bath – a lower order – for public service.
A civil servant working for the Welsh government was also recognised with an OBE. Francois Samuel, formerly head of building regulations and now retired, received the honour for services to the construction industry in Wales.
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