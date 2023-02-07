Former housing minister found in breach of House of Lords’ code of conduct

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A former housing minister and non-executive director at the UK’s largest social landlord has been found in breach of the code of conduct in the House of Lords, due to registration issues with a consultancy business he runs.
Gavin Barwell, who was housing minister for a year from July 2016 and went on to be chief of staff for prime minister Theresa May, has now taken a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords.
The standards office in the House of Lords recently published a nine-page report into his conduct. It concluded that he failed to declare clients of his consultancy business, Gavin Barwell Consulting Limited.
Mr Barwell, who was given a peerage by Ms May in her resignation honours list in 2019, has previously been in the spotlight for a failure to respond to several letters warning about fire safety issues during his time as housing minister.
He told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry last year that a focus on housing supply had “overshadowed” issues of safety during his time in the role, which immediately preceded the devastating fire.
He now runs a consultancy business and sits on the board of Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association.
Following a complaint to the commissioner for standards in the House of Lords in November last year that Mr Barwell had not listed his clients in the Register of Interests, an investigation was launched.
Its recently published report concluded that he should have listed the clients - although it noted that he has now done so in his social media bio.
The report said: “I conclude that as ‘Gavin Barwell Consulting Limited’ is a personal service company, Lord Barwell should have registered all its clients. As it is the responsibility of members to ensure that their entries in the Register of Interests are correct and up to date, Lord Barwell is therefore in breach of paragraph 12 of the Code of Conduct.
“While the context of Lord Barwell’s discussion with the Registrar of Lords’ Interests about the registration requirements in November 2021 is not completely clear, he did express a clear intention to register all his clients at that time but failed to see through that intention.”
It noted that Mr Barwell had requested a leave of absence from the Lords, which was granted and took effect last Wednesday. It did not provide a reason for this leave and there is no suggestion that it is linked to the conduct breach.
The report contained an appendix with a letter from Mr Barwell to the chair of the conduct committee in the House of Lords, which read: “I feel very strongly about the importance of transparency in public life, which is why – as the commissioner recognised – I declare the clients of my business on my social media accounts even though I did not believe I was required to do so on the register.
“I am writing to apologise for the mistake, and to assure you that my declaration of interests has been updated.”
During his time as housing minister, Mr Barwell received five letters from a committee of MPs trying to raise the issue of fire safety standards in high-rise buildings. He initially declined to meet them, before promising to do so in April 2017.
However, the meeting never took place, as a snap election was called, in which he lost his south London seat.
When called to give evidence to the Grenfell inquiry last year, he said he “regretted” not meeting the group sooner and had gone against the advice of his officials to agree to the meeting in spring 2017.
His office also received a letter from Dany Cotton, commissioner of the London Fire Brigade in April 2017, which said the brigade was “deeply concerned” by the range of fire safety issues it was discovering in buildings, including “in particular, blocks of flats”.
He told the inquiry this was never forwarded to him, as it came when he was already campaigning for re-election in Croydon.
Mr Barwell’s office was repeatedly chased by civil servants to authorise the publication of research reports which would underpin a long-awaited review of building regulations guidance on fire safety.
He told the inquiry it was “absurd” and “totally unacceptable” that these reports were not published sooner.
The inquiry report is expected to be published later this year.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories