Former housing minister found in breach of House of Lords’ code of conduct

A former housing minister and non-executive director at the UK’s largest social landlord has been found in breach of the code of conduct in the House of Lords #UKhousing

The standards office in the House of Lords recently published a nine-page report into his conduct. It concluded that he failed to declare clients of his consultancy business, Gavin Barwell Consulting Limited.

Gavin Barwell, who was housing minister for a year from July 2016 and went on to be chief of staff for prime minister Theresa May, has now taken a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords.

He told the Grenfell Tower Inquiry last year that a focus on housing supply had “overshadowed” issues of safety during his time in the role, which immediately preceded the devastating fire.

He now runs a consultancy business and sits on the board of Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association.

Following a complaint to the commissioner for standards in the House of Lords in November last year that Mr Barwell had not listed his clients in the Register of Interests, an investigation was launched.

Its recently published report concluded that he should have listed the clients - although it noted that he has now done so in his social media bio.

The report said: “I conclude that as ‘Gavin Barwell Consulting Limited’ is a personal service company, Lord Barwell should have registered all its clients. As it is the responsibility of members to ensure that their entries in the Register of Interests are correct and up to date, Lord Barwell is therefore in breach of paragraph 12 of the Code of Conduct.

“While the context of Lord Barwell’s discussion with the Registrar of Lords’ Interests about the registration requirements in November 2021 is not completely clear, he did express a clear intention to register all his clients at that time but failed to see through that intention.”