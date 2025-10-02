Former housing minister steps down as chair of Clarion’s charity arm

Mr Barwell, who joined the UK’s largest housing association as a non-executive in late 2019, was appointed chair of Clarion Futures in January 2022.

However, a Companies House filing revealed that Mr Barwell stepped down as a director at Clarion Futures on Tuesday.

Inside Housing understands he is also no longer chair at the charity, which funds community projects and helps jobseekers, but it is not immediately clear why he has left.

Mr Barwell was given a life peerage in 2019, but has been on a leave of absence from the House of Lords since February 2023.