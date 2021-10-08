Former housing secretary James Brokenshire dies aged 53

Mr Brokenshire, who spent 15 months as housing secretary during Theresa May’s time as prime minister, had been battling with lung cancer after being diagnosed in late 2017. He had reportedly been in hospital since Sunday after his condition worsened.

Most recently Mr Brokenshire was a Home Office minister, but took leave from his duties this summer after a recurrence of a tumour on his right lung.

He served as secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government between April 2018 and July 2019, before being replaced by Robert Jenrick.