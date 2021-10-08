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Former housing secretary James Brokenshire dies aged 53

News08.10.21by James Wilmore

Former housing secretary James Brokenshire has died aged 53.

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James Brokenshire spent 15 months as housing secretary (picture: Guzelian)
James Brokenshire spent 15 months as housing secretary (picture: Guzelian)
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LinkedIn IHFormer housing secretary James Brokenshire has died aged 53 #UKhousing

Mr Brokenshire, who spent 15 months as housing secretary during Theresa May’s time as prime minister, had been battling with lung cancer after being diagnosed in late 2017. He had reportedly been in hospital since Sunday after his condition worsened.

Most recently Mr Brokenshire was a Home Office minister, but took leave from his duties this summer after a recurrence of a tumour on his right lung.

He served as secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government between April 2018 and July 2019, before being replaced by Robert Jenrick.

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Writing for Inside Housing just prior to losing his job as housing secretary, Mr Brokenshire admitted that “there is still a stigma among some towards those living in social housing”.

He said he had been “appalled by recent stories of segregation” and announced measures to help end the use of so-called ‘poor doors’.

The same month he apologised to controversial intellectual Sir Roger Scruton after sacking him from this role as chair of the government’s Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

Mr Brokenshire also attracted criticism for suggesting that young people should be allowed to use some of their pension pots to buy their first home.

He also oversaw the government’s continuing response to the Grenfell Tower fire and in May 2019 called out the “delaying tactics” of some developers over removing cladding, while announcing £200m of funding to help remove aluminium composite material cladding.

Before his time as housing secretary, he was secretary of state for Northern Ireland for two years between 2016 and 2018. He had also been an MP for 16 years. He was elected as MP for Hornchurch in 2005 and then Old Bexley and Sidcup in 2010.

He leaves behind his wife Cathy and three children.

In a statement released on his Twitter page by his family, they said that he was a loving father and a devoted husband, and asked for people to respect their privacy at this time.

Govt agency/department/organisationPeople
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