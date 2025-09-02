Former information commissioner joins board of new homes watchdog as complaints set to rise 300%

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A former information commissioner has joined the board of the New Homes Ombudsman Service (NHOS) as it expects complains to rise by 300% this year, from 450 to 1,600.
Richard Thomas brings to the NHOS decades of experience in consumer protection and public accountability.
He also previously served as deputy chair of Which?, the UK’s independent consumer organisation, and had legal and leadership posts at the National Consumer Council and the Office of Fair Trading.
Mr Thomas joins the NHOS board at a pivotal moment for the watchdog under its new remit in providing redress for new homeowners facing problems with the quality of their new build homes.
Since its introduction almost three years ago, the ombudsman said the number of complaints it handles is set to increase by more than 300% in 2025.
Polling by the Chartered Institute of Building showed that more than half of people believe older homes are of better quality than new builds, while almost a third describe new build housing as “poor quality”.
Mr Thomas said: “I am delighted to be joining NHOS at this critical stage in its development.
“Amid the government’s ambitious programme for new housebuilding, it is vital that new homeowners know they have an ombudsman that can uphold their rights and ensure fair treatment when things go wrong.
“I look forward to working to support those ongoing efforts and help secure better outcomes for all new build homebuyers.”
Jodi Berg, chair of the NHOS, said of the appointment: “We are excited to have Richard join the board at this important time for the ombudsman.
“His wealth of experience in consumer protection and regulatory roles will bring invaluable insights and understanding at a time when upholding the quality of new housing is of such importance.”
The NHOS was launched in October 2022 following a provision in the Building Safety Act. The service is currently voluntary for developers to join, with most small and medium-sized builders not yet covered.
In its first annual report since its formation, published in August last year, the NHOS reported that 90 of the largest developer groups in Britain had joined the service. The figure accounts for just over half of all new homes sold in England, Scotland and Wales.
It said a further 91 were taking the steps needed to do so, which would bring coverage to 65% to 70% of all homes sold.
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