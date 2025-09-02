A former information commissioner has joined the board of the New Homes Ombudsman Service as it expects complains to rise by 300% this year #UKhousing

Former information commissioner joins board of new homes watchdog as complaints set to rise 300% #UKhousing

Mr Thomas joins the NHOS board at a pivotal moment for the watchdog under its new remit in providing redress for new homeowners facing problems with the quality of their new build homes.

He also previously served as deputy chair of Which?, the UK’s independent consumer organisation, and had legal and leadership posts at the National Consumer Council and the Office of Fair Trading.

Richard Thomas brings to the NHOS decades of experience in consumer protection and public accountability.

Since its introduction almost three years ago, the ombudsman said the number of complaints it handles is set to increase by more than 300% in 2025.

Polling by the Chartered Institute of Building showed that more than half of people believe older homes are of better quality than new builds, while almost a third describe new build housing as “poor quality”.

Mr Thomas said: “I am delighted to be joining NHOS at this critical stage in its development.

“Amid the government’s ambitious programme for new housebuilding, it is vital that new homeowners know they have an ombudsman that can uphold their rights and ensure fair treatment when things go wrong.

“I look forward to working to support those ongoing efforts and help secure better outcomes for all new build homebuyers.”