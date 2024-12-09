Former investment banker to join Clarion board

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Clarion has appointed a former Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank executive to its board.
Heike Munro, a chartered accountant, will join the UK’s biggest housing association as a non-executive director from 1 January 2025.
She will become chair of the 125,000-home landlord’s treasury committee once Tom Smyth steps down at the end of this month, the group said. She will also sit on the group’s audit and risk committee.
Ms Munro, who spent around three years at Goldman Sachs and five at Deutsche Bank, said she was looking forward to helping Clarion “as it continues to navigate the significant external pressures faced by the social housing sector”.
In its last full year, the G15 landlord reported a 10% drop in surplus as it spent £418m on improving and maintaining its existing stock. However, in its most recent half-year, the group’s pre-tax surplus more than doubled.
In her executive career, Ms Munro also spent nearly seven years as a managing director and partner at management consulting firm AlixPartners, until 2016. She has also been on the board of the not-for-profit Mencap Trust and is currently a non-executive director at German bank OLB.
Jock Lennox, chair of Clarion Housing Group, said: “Heike brings with her a wealth of experience from the investment banking sector, and her expertise will make for a valuable contribution to the diverse skillset our group board is currently comprised of.”
Clarion’s group board includes David Orr, the former chief executive of the National Housing Federation who is chair of Clarion Housing Association. Gavin Barwell, a former housing minister and chief of staff for Theresa May when she was prime minister, also sits on the group’s board.
Mr Lennox, who became Clarion’s group chair this summer, added: “I would like to thank Tom [Smyth] for his significant contribution to Clarion, and particularly in leading our treasury committee through the operating challenges faced by the sector in recent years.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories