Former investment banker to join Clarion board

She will become chair of the 125,000-home landlord’s treasury committee once Tom Smyth steps down at the end of this month, the group said. She will also sit on the group’s audit and risk committee.

Ms Munro, who spent around three years at Goldman Sachs and five at Deutsche Bank, said she was looking forward to helping Clarion “as it continues to navigate the significant external pressures faced by the social housing sector”.

In its last full year, the G15 landlord reported a 10% drop in surplus as it spent £418m on improving and maintaining its existing stock. However, in its most recent half-year, the group’s pre-tax surplus more than doubled.

In her executive career, Ms Munro also spent nearly seven years as a managing director and partner at management consulting firm AlixPartners, until 2016. She has also been on the board of the not-for-profit Mencap Trust and is currently a non-executive director at German bank OLB.