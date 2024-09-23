Former Islington Council tenant ordered to pay back £260,000 in Right to Buy fraud case

Gouranga Deb fraudulently took on a council tenancy in 2011 without telling Islington that he had bought a home in nearby Haringey in the time between applying for council housing and being offered a home.

Throughout his tenancy, Mr Deb then failed to tell the council he owned the three-bedroom property, which was big enough for his family.

Instead, he let it for up to £2,000 a month while claiming full housing benefit for the council tenancy and pocketing the proceeds.

Islington Council discovered the fraud when Mr Deb applied to buy the council home, at a significant discount, through the national RtB scheme.