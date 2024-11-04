Former Lendlease executive to lead push for hundreds of new homes at Euston

Bek Seeley, who spent nearly eight-and-a-half years at Lendlease before leaving last year, has taken up the role at the Euston Housing Delivery Group (EHDG).

The group, which was launched in February by Michael Gove when he was the housing secretary, is charged with driving forward an “ambitious housing and regeneration initiative” for the area.

Ms Seeley’s appointment came as chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in her Budget last week that HS2 trains will run to Euston. The previous government paused construction work of the high-speed rail mega-project at the station last year over funding concerns.