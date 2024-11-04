Former Lendlease executive to lead push for hundreds of new homes at Euston

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The government has appointed a former senior figure at developer Lendlease to chair a group responsible for overseeing the regeneration of Euston in London.
Bek Seeley, who spent nearly eight-and-a-half years at Lendlease before leaving last year, has taken up the role at the Euston Housing Delivery Group (EHDG).
The group, which was launched in February by Michael Gove when he was the housing secretary, is charged with driving forward an “ambitious housing and regeneration initiative” for the area.
Ms Seeley’s appointment came as chancellor Rachel Reeves confirmed in her Budget last week that HS2 trains will run to Euston. The previous government paused construction work of the high-speed rail mega-project at the station last year over funding concerns.
Plans for the site also include a new life sciences district.
Ms Seeley, who was Lendlease’s European managing director for development, said she was “hugely excited to be asked to chair the EHDG as we set about the task of delivering thousands of new homes to benefit the existing community”.
Her former employer is the master developer responsible for the £4bn regeneration of Euston across 60 acres of land, having been appointed by the government in 2018. The project is expected to complete by 2040, according to Lendlease’s website.
A report by Camden Council earlier this year said 2,500 new homes could be created at the site, including 1,200 for affordable tenures.
Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, branded Ms Seeley’s appointment an “important milestone” in the bid to regenerate Euston.
“The government will continue to work with the London Borough of Camden, the mayor of London and local partners and communities to accelerate the delivery of significant numbers of new homes and an expanded Knowledge Quarter alongside a much-improved Euston Station,” he said.
Richard Olszewski, the leader of Camden Council, said: “This commitment to deliver new and affordable homes in Euston together with the local community is a much-needed step forward to get Euston on track towards a better future.”
The local authority originally opposed the plans for HS2 and launched a legal challenge against the scheme in 2013.
The council has since built 90 replacement homes for council tenants and leaseholders who have lost their properties to HS2.
Jules Pipe, London’s deputy mayor for planning and regeneration, said: “The unlocking of major sites such as Euston, which has been on hold for far too long, has a vital part to play in delivering the growth we need.”
The EHDG will also include experts in urban design, landscape architecture, affordable housing delivery and financing large-scale projects, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said.
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