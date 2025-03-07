Former Liverpool mayor one of 12 charged after probe into building firms awarded council contracts #UKhousing

Derek Hatton, former deputy leader of the council, was charged with one count of bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.

Joe Anderson, former mayor of Liverpool, has been charged with offences of bribery and misconduct.

The charges come after the operation, launched in 2019, began investigating the awarding of development contracts in the city by Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.

Mr Anderson and Mr Hatton were first arrested in 2020 as part of the investigation into the awarding of building contracts.

Others charged include Nick Kavanagh, Liverpool’s former director of regeneration, and his former assistant director Andrew Barr.

The founders of Liverpool building company The Flanagan Group have also been charged.

A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “Liverpool City Council has actively supported this police investigation and will continue to co-operate as required.

“Since 2020, the council has been transformed under new leadership, including the successful conclusion of a period of government intervention, with significant improvements in governance and performance. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Posting on X, Mr Anderson said: “I am innocent of charges and will fight to clear my name. Thank you for all the messages of support and best wishes. Will make a further statement later.”