Former Liverpool mayor one of 12 charged after probe into building firms awarded council contracts

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Merseyside Police have confirmed 12 people have been charged, including a former Liverpool mayor, as part of its Operation Aloft investigation.
The charges come after the operation, launched in 2019, began investigating the awarding of development contracts in the city by Liverpool City Council between 2010 and 2020.
Joe Anderson, former mayor of Liverpool, has been charged with offences of bribery and misconduct.
Derek Hatton, former deputy leader of the council, was charged with one count of bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office.
Mr Anderson and Mr Hatton were first arrested in 2020 as part of the investigation into the awarding of building contracts.
Others charged include Nick Kavanagh, Liverpool’s former director of regeneration, and his former assistant director Andrew Barr.
The founders of Liverpool building company The Flanagan Group have also been charged.
A spokesperson for Liverpool City Council said: “Liverpool City Council has actively supported this police investigation and will continue to co-operate as required.
“Since 2020, the council has been transformed under new leadership, including the successful conclusion of a period of government intervention, with significant improvements in governance and performance. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”
Posting on X, Mr Anderson said: “I am innocent of charges and will fight to clear my name. Thank you for all the messages of support and best wishes. Will make a further statement later.”
All those charged will appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday 28 March 2025.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and Metropolitan Police issued a reminder on the active nature of the criminal proceedings and said that all involved have the right to a fair trial.
Robin Weyell, deputy chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The people charged are:
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