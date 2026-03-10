Former Livv boss named interim chief executive of Switchee

Ms Hearne, who headed up Livv for nearly seven years before stepping down last April, will begin the handover process this month, taking over from current CEO Tom Robins.

The proptech firm provides devices that measure a range of housing conditions with the aim of tracking fuel poverty and preventing damp and mould in homes.

Founded a decade ago, the startup works with 130 social landlords and has received more than £10m from investors within the last three years.

In a news release on the move, the company highlighted Ms Hearne’s manufacturing background as well as her “extensive” board experience.

It said her career “represents a thread that runs through the same challenges Switchee was created to solve: safe, warm, affordable homes; engaged residents; and landlords equipped with insight to act before problems escalate”.