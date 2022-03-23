Former L&Q boss joins Abri board

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David Montague, former chief executive of L&Q, is set to join Abri’s group board in May.
The 35,000-home landlord announced the appointment on Tuesday, along with the appointment of Veronica Gordon, a social entrepreneur and former broadcast journalist.
Mr Montague spent more than 30 years at L&Q, including 12 as chief executive.
The board membership is one of several non-executive roles he has taken on since leaving L&Q, including at for-profit housing association Heylo, affordable housing aggregator The Housing Finance Corporation and Joseph Homes, a small London-based property developer.
Ms Gordon is a former BBC local radio and ITV regional news journalist and the founder of Our Version Media, a Southampton-based organisation that increases positive and authentic representation of Black and marginalised communities.
She is a long-standing tenant of Abri, which is based in the South of England.
Wayne Morris, chair of Abri, said that both appointees “bring valued skills and capabilities to our board”.
“Both demonstrate a strong commitment to our social purpose of creating communities and empowering lives.
“We are delighted to have attracted two high-calibre individuals who share Abri’s espoused values,” he said.
Gary Orr, chief executive of Abri, said: “These appointments represent another important step in our journey to challenge ourselves and make our board as diverse and as relevant as possible.
“This will be critical in the successful delivery of our refreshed strategy.”
Ms Gordon said she is “beyond happy” to join the board.
“I’m looking forward to helping Abri connect with its communities in new and creative ways and to bring the voice of the customer into the heart of the boardroom,” she said.
Mr Montague said he was “delighted” with his appointment.
“It’s an organisation I know well and respect for its ambitious and progressive strategy. I’m looking forward to helping Abri navigate an increasingly challenging environment whilst delivering its bold ambitions,” he said.
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