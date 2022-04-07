Former minister admits ‘scepticism’ over Lakanal recommendations

Mr Pickles was also asked about the coalition government’s deregulation agenda and whether he felt that got in the way of work to review the building regulations.

Multiple civil servants have told the inquiry that the government’s agenda, which included a ‘one in, two out’ rule for any new regulation, impacted efforts to review ADB.

The inquiry has been told that the policy meant that a cost analysis of any proposed regulation had to be carried out, with the equivalent amount of cost removed from industry by cutting other regulations.

Former official Richard Harral told the inquiry that even clarifying or simplifying ADB would have triggered a cost review requiring deregulation, given the cost imposed on industry to have to familiarise itself with the new guidance.

When asked whether he knew that officials in the building regulations department were operating under an assumption that the deregulation policy applied to the efforts to amend ADB, Mr Pickles said he didn’t and that he would have regarded that as being “ludicrous”.

He described Mr Harral’s evidence as “wholly wrong” and said he didn’t find it “very convincing”.

Another civil servant, Bob Ledsome, told the inquiry that no one in his team tried to apply for building regulations to be made exempt from the ‘one in, two out’ rule because they didn’t think ministers would have allowed it. He said civil servants had to make decisions over “whether it was a fight worth having”.

When asked for his reaction to Mr Ledsome’s testimony, Mr Pickles said it was “intense impatience”.

“What’s the point in holding that kind of job… my view might be put simply: it is politicians’ role to make decisions. You don’t help the politicians to make a decision unless you confront them with the reality,” he said.

Mr Pickles was also shown a league table that was produced in December 2014 by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills, that ranked government departments based on the savings they had made through deregulation between 2011 and 2015 (see table below).