Former Moat boss appointed chief operating officer at Abri

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Mary Gibbons will become Abri Group’s chief operating officer (COO) next April after leading its work with its wholly owned subsidiary Octavia for the last 10 months.
Ms Gibbons was hired by the 58,000-home housing association to oversee the smaller provider after the pair officially completed their merger in December.
She has previously held senior leadership roles in housing including at CHP and Hundred Houses Society, and was the chief executive of 20,000-home landlord Moat Homes before leaving in February last year.
The landlord said that there was a “highly competitive recruitment process” for the COO job and that the role had drawn interest from across the sector.
Octavia was rated non-compliant by the regulator for governance, viability and consumer standards, gradings it held before and during its merger with Abri.
But in a statement with the news Gary Orr, Abri’s group chief executive, highlighted the improved performance the London-based landlord has seen.
He said: “I’m pleased to confirm Mary’s appointment as the new chief operating officer.
“This decision was made with confidence given the leadership Mary has demonstrated in the recovery of Octavia.
“Under her stewardship, we have stabilised the Octavia business, built the necessary controls and processes to drive improved performance, and have seen improved services for customers as a result.”
Spending on Octavia’s homes was given as the main reason for Abri’s fall in operating margin last financial year.
But the group insisted its underlying performance was strong, and Mr Orr confirmed it will be launching an ambitious new corporate strategy in the coming months.
In her new role Ms Gibbons will set the strategy for Abri’s customer experience and lead on all landlord services including repairs, complaints and tenancy sustainment.
She said: “I’m delighted to have been chosen as Abri’s new chief operating officer.
“I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact social housing can have on people’s life chances and well-being.
“With previous knowledge of Abri and the housing sector, and a passion for quality homes and services, I look forward to embedding a customer-first culture into the organisation and create another step-change in customer service standards.”
Ralph Facey, the current COO, will become managing director of the Octavia Foundation before he retires.
Abri confirmed that its leadership in London is “currently under review” with Matthew Swain, regional assistant director for the area, set to manage the landlord’s housing and estates team in the capital.
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