Former Moat boss appointed chief operating officer at Abri

Ms Gibbons was hired by the 58,000-home housing association to oversee the smaller provider after the pair officially completed their merger in December.

She has previously held senior leadership roles in housing including at CHP and Hundred Houses Society, and was the chief executive of 20,000-home landlord Moat Homes before leaving in February last year.

The landlord said that there was a “highly competitive recruitment process” for the COO job and that the role had drawn interest from across the sector.