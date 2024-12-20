Former Moat boss takes senior role as London landlord joins Abri

Gary Orr, chief executive of Abri, said that Ms Gibbons will bring “extensive experience in dealing with the unique challenges of housing in London – from the acute need for more affordable homes to the complexities of supporting diverse communities”.

He added: “Mary has been working closely with Octavia as they prepare to join the group.”

Octavia will operate as a separate legal entity as part of the Abri Group before fully transferring in 2025. The London landlord is one of England’s oldest housing associations and was founded in 1865 by philanthropist Octavia Hill.

Last month, Abri retained its G1 and V1 grades for governance and financial viability from the RSH. It also retained its A3 stable credit rating from Moody’s earlier this month.