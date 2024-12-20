Former Moat boss takes senior role as London landlord joins Abri

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The former chief executive of Moat has been appointed to head up Abri’s London region as it has officially taken on Octavia as a subsidiary.
Mary Gibbons, who left Kent-based Moat in February, has taken the role of regional managing director for London at Abri.
It comes as Octavia officially became a wholly owned subsidiary of Abri on Wednesday (18 December), creating a 55,000-home group.
Ms Gibbons is taking on oversight of 5,000-home Octavia as the landlord’s interim chief executive, Kevin Bolt, has stepped down, a spokesperson confirmed to Inside Housing.
“Mary’s focus will be on ensuring Octavia are providing the homes and services that residents deserve,” the spokesperson said.
Octavia currently has G3, V3 and C3 grades with the Regulator of Social Housing, which means it is failing to meet the agency’s standards. It was handed a C3 grade for consumer standards in July this year after “serious failings” were found, partly over its health and safety responsibilities.
Gary Orr, chief executive of Abri, said that Ms Gibbons will bring “extensive experience in dealing with the unique challenges of housing in London – from the acute need for more affordable homes to the complexities of supporting diverse communities”.
He added: “Mary has been working closely with Octavia as they prepare to join the group.”
Octavia will operate as a separate legal entity as part of the Abri Group before fully transferring in 2025. The London landlord is one of England’s oldest housing associations and was founded in 1865 by philanthropist Octavia Hill.
Last month, Abri retained its G1 and V1 grades for governance and financial viability from the RSH. It also retained its A3 stable credit rating from Moody’s earlier this month.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories