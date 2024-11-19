Former MP set to chair Old Oak development corporation

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has confirmed his intention to appoint Dame Karen to oversee delivery of tens of thousands of affordable homes in the capital’s largest brownfield site.

She will take up her post on 1 January 2025, subject to confirmation by the London Assembly. Her proposed appointment follows the news that Liz Peace is stepping down after two terms as chair of OPDC.

Ms Peace, a former chief executive of the British Property Federation, adopted a 20-year planning framework for the west London site.