Professor Julienne Meyer will lead work across the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to grow the senior living sector and increase housing options for older people.

The taskforce will run for up to 12 months and will produce an independent report with recommendations for DLUHC and DHSC ministers, with interim findings available after six months.

The panel is expected to include up to 14 members with expertise from the social and private retirement sector, local government, adult social care, investors and developers.

A source close to the taskforce told Inside Housing that the panel is likely to include the Home Builders Federation, Associated Retirement Community Operators (ARCO), consumer representatives and affordable and social housing developers.