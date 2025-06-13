Former Peabody subsidiary boss joins ISHA as chair

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA) has appointed the former head of Town & Country Housing as its board chair.
Bob Heapy was appointed this week in what appears to be his first role back in the sector after stepping down as chief executive of the Peabody subsidiary in April last year.
Mr Heapy’s extensive career in the sector featured numerous director and board roles, including at Enfield Homes, Quartz Housing and The Housing Forum.
He said: “I am honoured to be appointed as chair of Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association.
“It is well-known for its commitment to the communities it serves, but also for working in partnership with others to innovate and deliver high-quality homes and services.
“I’m eager to work closely with our residents, the board and our talented staff team to build on the organisation’s successes and shape a bright future.
“I thank the outgoing chair, Mervyn Jones, for his leadership over the last six years, and I want to ensure that we continue to listen to our resident voices, that we invest appropriately in our existing homes and estates, drive improvement in the services we deliver and increase the supply of much-needed new affordable homes in some of the least affordable areas in the capital.”
Mr Heapy will take over from Mr Jones after the landlord’s annual general meeting in September.
ISHA said it felt that securing such an experienced new chair was “a coup as a small housing association which consistently punches above its weight”.
Justin Fisher, senior independent director and chair of the remuneration committee at ISHA, said: “Bob brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the values that have shaped ISHA’s role in London for more than 90 years.
"Bob joins us at an exciting and important moment, as we also welcome our new chief executive Pippa Fleetwood-Read, and look ahead with fresh leadership at both Board and executive level." Ms Fleetwood-Read was appointed chief executive of ISHA in April.
Mr Fisher added: “The board is confident that, together, Bob and Pippa will bring the insight and energy needed to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead – always with our residents and communities at the heart of what we do.
“We are also immensely grateful to our outgoing chair, Mervyn, and chief executive, Ruth Davison, for their outstanding dedication and leadership. Their unwavering commitment has left a lasting legacy and ensured ISHA remains a trusted and values-led organisation.
“As we continue to focus on delivering high-quality, genuinely affordable homes, we look forward to working with Bob to build on our proud history and drive forward our ambitions for the future.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories