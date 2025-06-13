Former Peabody subsidiary boss joins ISHA as chair

Bob Heapy was appointed this week in what appears to be his first role back in the sector after stepping down as chief executive of the Peabody subsidiary in April last year.

Mr Heapy’s extensive career in the sector featured numerous director and board roles, including at Enfield Homes, Quartz Housing and The Housing Forum.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed as chair of Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association.