Former Peabody vice-chair to lead L&G’s Affordable Homes board

Ian Peters will take over from Ian Graham, current chair of L&G Affordable Homes, when his term comes to an end on 1 January 2024.

Mr Peters was vice-chair of Peabody from 2013 to 2022. He led the landlord’s merger with Family Mosaic to create one of London’s largest housing associations.

As chief executive of British Gas, Mr Peters started the roll-out of the UK’s largest smart meter network and shaped its “connected homes” technology including smart thermostat Hive.

He is also chair of UK Health Security Agency, as well as several technology, sustainability and social impact companies.

L&G Affordable Homes also made two other changes to its board. Kevin Gould has joined with immediate effect and is now chair of the risk and audit committee, taking over from Karen Wilson, whose term has come to an end.