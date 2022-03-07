Former Places for People boss joins property investment giant

David Cowans is joining the property investment giant to provide strategic advice on its new initiatives, with a particular focus on affordable housing.

The move comes after Mr Cowans announced in April last year that he would be retiring from Places for People (PfP) after 24 years in post.

In his new role, Mr Cowans will work with Regis’ team of industry and sector experts to identify and foster new ideas which have the potential to match the residential investor’s platforms.

He said: “The challenges to increasing housing supply are evident everywhere, and I am delighted to be advising the team to identify new ways to channel investment into housing and to deliver much-needed new solutions to increase supply, drive up customer standards and provide greater choice.”