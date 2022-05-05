Former RBKC chief denies failure to request support in Grenfell aftermath was ‘politically’ motivated

The inquiry saw multiple emails throughout the next 48 hours from figures in other London boroughs and central government offering Mr Holgate assistance.

But he repeatedly refused, writing in one email that “we should be able to manage” and in another that “we think we are coping”.

“Would you agree… that the consistent message from you to those who offered help from early on on the 14th of June, was that RBKC was managing and didn’t need help?” asked Mr Millett.

“I thought we were managing, yes,” replied Mr Holgate.

The inquiry then saw a stream of emails from his own councillors warning him of various problems with the response.

This included housing lead Rock Feilding-Mellen describing the main respite centre for survivors at the Westway Leisure Centre as “chaos” and asking when a manager would be arriving in the afternoon after the fire.

“We are the frontline and are having to take all the blame for this,” wrote another, citing the bereaved and survivors’ frustration with the lack of communication. “We really need help and support please.”

But Mr Holgate continued to resist activating the ‘London Gold’ procedure, which would have mobilised all 33 London local authorities to assist with the response.

The inquiry saw minutes of a meeting with government ministers at 3.30pm on 15 June, the day after the fire, attended by Mr Holgate.

A witness statement from one of the civil servants present says Mr Holgate was “not able to answer detailed questions about the situation on the ground” and “appeared quite defensive, trying to assure ministers that no additional help was required”.

Mr Holgate said that “by this stage, I was reaching the conclusion that we were not succeeding nearly well enough on several fronts, and it was getting beyond us”.

“But you didn’t tell them that at that meeting,” said Mr Millett.

“Well, I really was in the throes of trying to work out what I thought,” he said.

Mr Holgate began the process of handing over control to London Gold following this call, with command handed over progressively throughout the next day.

He said this was because of his concerns about staff exhaustion at RBKC affecting the longer-term work which needed to be done. However, he accepted that it was also due to concerns of others on the call that the council was not coping.

“Was it the case that, in fact, by agreeing to trigger London Gold at 5pm on the evening of the 15th, you were reluctantly responding to external pressure due to growing concerns about the council’s inability to lead on the response efforts?” asked Mr Millett.

“Yes,” replied Mr Holgate.

“Do you accept now that your approach at the time was completely misguided and that you should have been asking for help a lot earlier?” asked Mr Millett.

“I think what I wanted to do was be sure of what help we wanted so that we knew how it would work and complement and fit in with what the council was doing,” he said.

“Do you accept, having seen the evidence that we’ve been going through together, that at least an aspect of your reluctance to invoke London Gold… was that it would have been politically damaging to the council?” asked Mr Millett.

“No, I don’t accept that actually,” said Mr Holgate. “If I had thought that RBKC could not cope, then it would have been madness to have carried on just because it was embarrassing to admit as much.”

He added, however, that, in hindsight, he should have handed over control in the early hours of 14 June, given the size of the incident.

The inquiry also saw an email from Nickie Aiken, the former leader of Westminster City Council, commenting on his belated decision to hand over control to her husband, a former government press officer.

“Only took them two days to decide they can’t cope,” said one. “We told them first thing on Wednesday.”

Mr Holgate said he disagreed with the email, describing it as “reputation management” on the part of those involved in the chain.

The inquiry also saw documents from a meeting on the morning of 16 June, the Friday following the fire, when RBKC was handing over to the London-wide group, which said feelings of “hurt and anger” in the community had “been stoked by a small number of known local instigators who continue to fabricate stories in order to further their aims”.

Asked to explain these comments, Mr Holgate said that it was based on a “suspiscion” that it was “within the scope of a handful of people who were, all the time, well before the fire, extremely antagonistic to the council to make matters even worse”.

He said the council thought “something like that was going on”, but added “we didn’t know”.

The inquiry also saw the statement from a senior figure in the office of Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, which said Mr Holgate had “insisted RBKC be involved” in the process of Mr Khan visiting the tower.

“I was very surprised by this and it seemed, again, to reinforce RBKC’s skewed priorities in the aftermath of the fire,” the statement said. Mr Holgate called the comments “absurd”.

The inquiry had earlier heard evidence – discussed with previous witnesses – about RBKC’s lack of preparation for a disaster. This included a reliance on volunteers to fill critical roles, which resulted in a lack of staff willing to do so; no one in a “pivotal” co-ordinating role; and a failure to exercise its emergency plan annually in practice exercises as required by its own documents.

“Do you agree, in the light of that, that RBKC was ill-prepared and incapable to meet its duties as a category-one responder at the time of the fire?” asked Mr Millett.

Mr Holgate accepted the borough was “ill-prepared”, but said he did not believe the borough would have been capable even if it was fully compliant.

Mr Holgate resigned from his role as chief executive on 16 June, when Sajid Javid, the communities secretary at the time, told then-council leader Nicholas Paget-Brown to fire him.

In his witness statement, he said both he and Mr Paget-Brown felt this was “entirely unjust and inappropriate”, but felt they had to comply with Mr Javid’s request to maintain the support of central government.

The inquiry continues.

Update, at 11am on 6.5.2022

An original version of this story referred to an email sent between two Westminster Council officials, when in fact it was sent by the former leader of Westminster Council to her husband. This has been updated.