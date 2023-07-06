Former rough sleeping minister ‘sceptical’ of case for Housing First

Former homelessness minister Eddie Hughes has said he is “sceptical” of the case for Housing First schemes to support rough sleepers, because of the “finite” nature of government funding

But the Treasury has not yet committed to a full-scale roll-out of the scheme.

The scheme, which involves offering immediate housing and open-ended support to rough sleepers, is undergoing major government-funded pilots in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

Housing First has attracted headlines and the support of many local authorities in the UK following international success stories, including in Finland, where it has been implemented at scale and virtually ended street homelessness .

In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing, Mr Hughes said he believed the outcomes for those supported by the policy were “good” but he “made no apologies” for saying an assessment of the scheme “will come down to numbers”.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Mr Hughes, who was minister for rough sleeping until September last year, said:

“I have to say, I’m slightly less convinced about the case than [Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, and Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands] both are, only because of the complete open-ended nature of it.

“In principle, it is completely the right thing to do. You turn up at a council with really complex medical and physical health needs. It takes a while to get you supported into a position where you’re able to support a tenancy on your own. Therefore, it’s difficult to put a time limit on that.

“However, that bumps into the reality of the fact that government funding is finite, and sometimes time limited. So how do you manage to sustain that sort of support?

“There is an opportunity cost. I make no apologies for saying that some of this will come down to numbers. If it cost me £10,000 to help one person, or I can help 10 individual people with £1,000 interventions, then there has to be some balance between those two.

“Of course you need to support people who are the most complex and the most in need of help. But you also need to be mindful of the fact that we need to help as many people as we possibly can.

“Lots of the outcomes in the research we’ve done as a government on Housing First are good. And people are at least in a considerably better position, if not in a position where they’re able to sustain a tenancy on their own. So progress in and of itself is a good thing without reaching the ultimate end game. But, speaking personally, I’m slightly more sceptical.”