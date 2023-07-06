Former rough sleeping minister ‘sceptical’ of case for Housing First

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Former homelessness minister Eddie Hughes has said he is “sceptical” of the case for Housing First schemes to support rough sleepers, because of the “finite” nature of government funding.
In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing, Mr Hughes said he believed the outcomes for those supported by the policy were “good” but he “made no apologies” for saying an assessment of the scheme “will come down to numbers”.
Housing First has attracted headlines and the support of many local authorities in the UK following international success stories, including in Finland, where it has been implemented at scale and virtually ended street homelessness.
The scheme, which involves offering immediate housing and open-ended support to rough sleepers, is undergoing major government-funded pilots in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester and Liverpool.
But the Treasury has not yet committed to a full-scale roll-out of the scheme.
Speaking to Inside Housing, Mr Hughes, who was minister for rough sleeping until September last year, said:
“I have to say, I’m slightly less convinced about the case than [Andy Burnham, the Labour mayor of Greater Manchester, and Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands] both are, only because of the complete open-ended nature of it.
“In principle, it is completely the right thing to do. You turn up at a council with really complex medical and physical health needs. It takes a while to get you supported into a position where you’re able to support a tenancy on your own. Therefore, it’s difficult to put a time limit on that.
“However, that bumps into the reality of the fact that government funding is finite, and sometimes time limited. So how do you manage to sustain that sort of support?
“There is an opportunity cost. I make no apologies for saying that some of this will come down to numbers. If it cost me £10,000 to help one person, or I can help 10 individual people with £1,000 interventions, then there has to be some balance between those two.
“Of course you need to support people who are the most complex and the most in need of help. But you also need to be mindful of the fact that we need to help as many people as we possibly can.
“Lots of the outcomes in the research we’ve done as a government on Housing First are good. And people are at least in a considerably better position, if not in a position where they’re able to sustain a tenancy on their own. So progress in and of itself is a good thing without reaching the ultimate end game. But, speaking personally, I’m slightly more sceptical.”
Mr Hughes, who masterminded the government’s rough sleeping strategy during his time in office, insisted it was still possible that the manifesto target of ending rough sleeping by 2024 would be met – despite sharply rising numbers in recent stats.
“Do I think we’re going to achieve it? Well, if we do, it’s going to be a close-run thing, to say the least. But, also, do I think there’s a government that now thinks differently about tackling it and is more able to work between government departments, and some of the stuff that we’ve set in place should last? Yes, I absolutely do,” he said.
Mr Hughes explained that ending rough sleeping does not mean that “there will be nobody on the street” because, “for some reason, you might fall out with your partner tonight and drop onto the street – the service wouldn’t sweep in to support you that quickly”.
However, he said, the government does have “a very robust offer in terms of the ability to provide short-term accommodation, together with support that people would need associated with their physical and mental health”, adding: “I think we’re in an amazingly good place in terms of pulling all those things together.”
Last month, homelessness charities wrote to the prime minister warning that data shows “we are going backwards in terms of meeting the goal”.
More than 30 organisations including St Mungo’s and the National Housing Federation signed the letter, co-ordinated by Homeless Link, the membership body for homelessness organisations.
Figures released by the government in February showed that a snapshot of a single night in autumn last year found 3,069 people sleeping rough, up 626 (26%) on the equivalent total for 2021 and nearly three-quarters (74%) above the level in 2010 when the figures were first tallied.
The latest Combined Homelessness and Information Network report showed that between January and March, a total of 3,107 people were recorded by outreach teams as sleeping rough in the capital, a 14% increase on the same period last year.
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