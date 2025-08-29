Former Royal Hospital Chelsea boss to chair veterans supported housing provider

Gary Lashko, the former chief executive of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, will be the new chair of veterans supported housing provider The Stoll Foundation #UKhousing

Stoll runs more than 250 homes across west London and Aldershot, and provides a range of support to disabled veterans, widows, widowers and military families.

Mr Lashko previously spent eight years as the chief executive of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a retirement community and nursing home for 300 ex-British army staff. He has spent more than four decades working with charitable housing associations and mental health services.

He will take on the role at the century-old charity when current chair Air Vice-Marshal Ray Lock steps down in December.

Mr Lashko said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of chair at The Stoll Foundation, a historic charity with a bright future.

“The impact of having a safe and affordable home cannot be overstated, and The Stoll Foundation provides a lifeline for those who have served our country and now find themselves in need of support.

“I am looking forward to working alongside a dedicated team to continue providing the high-quality housing and support services our residents deserve across all of our sites.”

Mr Lock will leave the foundation after eight years as chair of its board of trustees. In an announcement this week, the charity said his legacy included helping it survive the pandemic and securing its future through acquiring sustainable new housing.

Mr Lock said: “It has been my privilege and pleasure to hold the position of chair of The Stoll Foundation for the past eight years, working with the board and senior staff to overcome challenges and improve all aspects of the services The Stoll Foundation delivers.