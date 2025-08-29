Former Royal Hospital Chelsea boss to chair veterans supported housing provider

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Gary Lashko, the former chief executive of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, will be the new chair of veterans supported housing provider The Stoll Foundation.
He will take on the role at the century-old charity when current chair Air Vice-Marshal Ray Lock steps down in December.
Mr Lashko previously spent eight years as the chief executive of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, a retirement community and nursing home for 300 ex-British army staff. He has spent more than four decades working with charitable housing associations and mental health services.
Stoll runs more than 250 homes across west London and Aldershot, and provides a range of support to disabled veterans, widows, widowers and military families.
Mr Lashko said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of chair at The Stoll Foundation, a historic charity with a bright future.
“The impact of having a safe and affordable home cannot be overstated, and The Stoll Foundation provides a lifeline for those who have served our country and now find themselves in need of support.
“I am looking forward to working alongside a dedicated team to continue providing the high-quality housing and support services our residents deserve across all of our sites.”
Mr Lock will leave the foundation after eight years as chair of its board of trustees. In an announcement this week, the charity said his legacy included helping it survive the pandemic and securing its future through acquiring sustainable new housing.
Mr Lock said: “It has been my privilege and pleasure to hold the position of chair of The Stoll Foundation for the past eight years, working with the board and senior staff to overcome challenges and improve all aspects of the services The Stoll Foundation delivers.
“We still have some important strategic decisions to make in the coming months as we begin our handover, and I am looking forward to working again with Gary, who I admire greatly.
“We are both determined to continue The Stoll Foundation’s upward trajectory, thus ensuring we provide the best possible supported housing for our current and future residents.”
The news comes months after it announced a rebrand following feedback from tenants.
Will Campbell-Wroe, chief executive of the housing provider, said: “Gary’s decades of experience in charitable housing, mental health services and veteran support, as well as his track record of strong leadership, make him the perfect fit for the role, and we are pleased to welcome him to the charity.
“I would also like to thank our outgoing chair, Ray Lock, for his dedication and direction, which has seen The Stoll Foundation through difficult times and into an exciting new chapter.”
Last year, Chelsea Football Club bought most of the charity’s main housing site: Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions in Fulham.
Speaking in 2023, Mr Lock said the Fulham site was “unsustainable for the long term” and the offer would “secure the future sustainability of the organisation”. The sale was billed as allowing Stoll to develop new homes with better facilities for veterans with support needs, as well as improving its community outreach programme.
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