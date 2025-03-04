Former Scotland rugby captain appointed director of Places for People’s Scottish arm

New PfP director Kelly Brown won 64 caps for Scotland Rugby between 2005 and 2017 and made more than 350 club appearances for Border Reivers, Glasgow Warriors and Saracens.

The 42-year-old originally joined giant housing association PfP in 2023 after leaving his coaching role with Saracens.

He will now replace Katie Smart as director of PfP Scotland, which owns and manages 9,000 homes, predominantly for social rent. Ms Smart is taking up a new role as director of customer excellence at PfP Group.