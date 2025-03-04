Former Scotland rugby captain appointed director of Places for People’s Scottish arm

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A former captain of Scotland’s rugby team has been appointed director of Places for People (PfP)’s Scottish arm.
New PfP director Kelly Brown won 64 caps for Scotland Rugby between 2005 and 2017 and made more than 350 club appearances for Border Reivers, Glasgow Warriors and Saracens.
The 42-year-old originally joined giant housing association PfP in 2023 after leaving his coaching role with Saracens.
He will now replace Katie Smart as director of PfP Scotland, which owns and manages 9,000 homes, predominantly for social rent. Ms Smart is taking up a new role as director of customer excellence at PfP Group.
PfP Scotland is part of the wider PfP Group, which owns or manages around 245,000 properties across the UK. It aims to build 13,000 homes over the next five years, including 2,500 in Scotland.
Mr Brown said: “The feeling I got representing my country is something I never thought I’d replicate, but working to tackle the housing crisis gives me the same drive and determination as I had then. As well as working hard to provide the right homes, in the right places, I will be a strong voice to fight for social housing customers across Scotland.”
“Beyond bricks and mortar… there are also so many challenges social housing customers face every day such as financial issues, health and well-being, access to employment and training, and so much more.”
Mr Brown explained the importance of providing the people most affected by the housing crisis with the additional support they need, which he said is “a big part of what we do at PfP Scotland”.
Greg Reed, group chief executive at PfP, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Katie for the great job she has done over the last two years in our communities across Scotland.”
He added: “Kelly embodies our ethos of doing the right thing always and his passion and drive to make a difference across our communities make him a huge asset and the perfect fit to lead our work in Scotland.”
Homelessness is at a record high in Scotland, with 17,424 households either homeless or at risk of being made homeless. In Scotland there are 253,000 people waiting for a social home, 90,000 of whom are children.
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