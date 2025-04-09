Former SNG executive joins sector communications specialist Social

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Jamie Ratcliff has joined sector communications specialist Social as an associate to “enhance strategy, partnerships and the public affairs offering across housing and local government”.
Mr Ratcliff has moved from Sovereign Network Group (SNG) housing association, where he was chief communities and sustainability officer.
He joins Social’s London office, which launched in 2020 with an ESG, sustainability and impact specialism.
Mr Ratcliff is also deputy chair of The Housing Forum, with members that include home builders, advisors, housing associations, local councils, manufacturers and suppliers.
Previously, he served as assistant director for housing at the Greater London Authority.
Social’s London team, led by Luke Cross, former editor of Social Housing, works with clients including the USS pension fund, Westminster City Council, real estate consultancy JLL and The Housing Finance Corporation.
Mr Ratcliff said: “I’m excited to be joining Luke and the Social team at what marks a critical moment for UK housing, and the country as a whole.
“Focused communications and engagement are essential for housing leaders looking to tell their story effectively, engage with communities and have political influence at both a local and national level.
“Social’s purpose is very much aligned with mine and I’m excited about helping Luke and the team as they continue their fantastic and impactful work.”
Mr Cross said: “I’m over the moon to be bringing Jamie on board. He is extremely well respected across housing and London’s political scene, and I know he will bring invaluable insights and advice to the team and our clients.”
He added that he was “confident” that having Mr Ratcliff on board “cements our position as an effective and fast-growing strategic communications consultancy with integrity, impact and unrivalled sector insight at our core”.
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