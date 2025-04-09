Former SNG executive joins sector communications specialist Social

Mr Ratcliff said: “I’m excited to be joining Luke and the Social team at what marks a critical moment for UK housing, and the country as a whole.

“Focused communications and engagement are essential for housing leaders looking to tell their story effectively, engage with communities and have political influence at both a local and national level.

“Social’s purpose is very much aligned with mine and I’m excited about helping Luke and the team as they continue their fantastic and impactful work.”

Mr Cross said: “I’m over the moon to be bringing Jamie on board. He is extremely well respected across housing and London’s political scene, and I know he will bring invaluable insights and advice to the team and our clients.”

He added that he was “confident” that having Mr Ratcliff on board “cements our position as an effective and fast-growing strategic communications consultancy with integrity, impact and unrivalled sector insight at our core”.