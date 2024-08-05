Former THFC boss to chair Sustainability for Housing

The former chief executive of The Housing Finance Corporation has been appointed chair of Sustainability for Housing #UKhousing

Earlier this year, Mr Williamson vacated his role as chief executive of THFC after 22 years in charge at the bond aggregator.

His appointment came after the outgoing chair Brendan Sarsfield said in June that he was stepping down after three years in post.

Piers Williamson will take over the board of the organisation that oversees the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS) in September.

During his time at THFC, the group’s loan book grew to more than £8bn and the organisation created its sustainable bond framework as well as THFC Sustainable Finance, a vehicle aimed at helping housing associations tackle net-zero targets.

The aggregator also became the first lender in the sector to publish an environmental, social and governance (ESG) report and has published three to date.

SfH was established in 2021 to oversee the SRS, a voluntary framework designed to help housing providers report on their ESG performance.

Sarah Forster, chief executive and co-founder of The Good Economy, which is the secretariat to SfH and ran the recruitment process, said: “During the recruitment process, Piers stood out due to his wealth of experience in both the social housing and financial sectors.

“His commitment to the social housing sector is well known and we also note that, under his leadership, THFC was an avid supporter and early adopter of the SRS.”