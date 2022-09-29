Former Tory Party chair handed social housing brief as DLUHC confirms portfolios

The MP for Pendle in East Lancashire will also be in charge of homelessness and rough sleeping, taking over from Eddie Hughes who resigned from the department earlier this month.

Mr Hughes was part of the recent mass exodus from DLUHC triggered by the resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson, and further reshuffles undertaken by his successor Liz Truss.

It is the first housing role for Mr Stephenson, who was first elected as MP in May 2010, and had briefly served as Tory chair with a seat in cabinet over the summer.