Former Tory Party chair handed social housing brief as DLUHC confirms portfolios

Former Conservative Party chair Andrew Stephenson has been given the social housing brief as the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed the portfolios of its newly appointed ministers.
The MP for Pendle in East Lancashire will also be in charge of homelessness and rough sleeping, taking over from Eddie Hughes who resigned from the department earlier this month.
Mr Hughes was part of the recent mass exodus from DLUHC triggered by the resignation of former prime minister Boris Johnson, and further reshuffles undertaken by his successor Liz Truss.
It is the first housing role for Mr Stephenson, who was first elected as MP in May 2010, and had briefly served as Tory chair with a seat in cabinet over the summer.
Before that, he had served as a minister at the Department for Transport and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
The portfolio of Paul Scully, MP for Sutton and Cheam, who was appointed as local government minister in July, has also been confirmed.
His responsibilities include building safety, remediation and regulation regimes, the Grenfell Inquiry, and Grenfell recovery and rehousing.
Mr Scully also has responsibility for London, local government policy and finance, including the Office for Local Government.
Dehenna Davison, a minister for levelling up, has been put in charge of local growth funding design, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Levelling Up Fund, the Community Ownership Fund, devolution deals and county deals, and planning casework.
Lee Rowley, who was confirmed as the new housing minister earlier this month, will have overarching responsibility for housing strategy and planning reform. He will also be in charge of the newly announced Investment Zones and housing funds such as the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP).
Mr Rowley will report to housing secretary Simon Clarke, who is now leading the department after replacing Greg Clark in Liz Truss’ cabinet reshuffle.
Baroness Scott of Bybrook will be DLUHC’s minister in the Lords and takes on responsibility for integration, communities, the COVID-19 inquiry and lords work for the department.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories