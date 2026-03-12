Former Vistry accountants to be investigated by financial watchdog

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The UK’s financial watchdog has launched an investigation into two former accountants at house builder Vistry Group over forecasting and financial reporting.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the investigation was in relation to the group’s southern division and covered the years 2023 and 2024.
In 2024, Vistry blamed “poor culture” when it announced a £165m profit hit as a result of understated build costs in its southern division, which covers Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Thames Valley west of London.
In a review, it found 18 sites where there were cost errors of more than £1m.
Addressing the news of the investigation, a Vistry spokesperson said: “Vistry confirms that the individuals referenced are former employees of the group. Vistry will co-operate fully with the investigation and provide any assistance required.
“The matter is limited to these two individuals and, as the Financial Reporting Council has stated, the opening of an investigation does not indicate that the FRC has made, or will make, any findings of misconduct in relation to the individuals concerned.”
The news comes during a rocky period for Vistry, with its share price falling by over 40% in the last month.
Shares took a further hit last week when the group warned that profit margins were likely to narrow in 2026, and announced the departure of chief executive and executive chair Greg Fitzgerald.
Since the announcement of his departure, Mr Fitzgerald has bought nearly £900,000 of shares. He has bought 219,377 shares at just over £4, taking his holding to around 1.5 million shares, which equates to around 0.47% of voting rights.
Vistry has also been buying back its own shares in recent days, as part of an ongoing £130m buyback programme, reducing the total number of shares in issue.
In announcing its full-year results last week, the group said it had £29m of this programme remaining. Companies can use this strategy to increase the value of shares and help stabilise stock prices.
Pre-tax profit for the group in 2025 stood at £268.8m, while revenue was down 4% to £4.16bn.
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