Former Vistry accountants to be investigated by financial watchdog

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said the investigation was in relation to the group’s southern division and covered the years 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Vistry blamed “poor culture” when it announced a £165m profit hit as a result of understated build costs in its southern division, which covers Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Thames Valley west of London.

In a review, it found 18 sites where there were cost errors of more than £1m.