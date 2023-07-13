Jurors at Southwark Crown Court heard how Mr Saeed Yasin Hosseini dishonestly obtained a property in Jessel House, Pimlico.

He sublet the Page Street property for over a year while claiming he lived there with two other people, and then bought the flat under Right to Buy, after maintaining that it was his primary home.

Westminster City Council’s corporate anti-fraud service took Mr Hosseini to court after gathering evidence which indicated that he dishonestly obtained the council property in October 2011.

The resident had originally applied for housing after claiming that he was a single man living in his parents’ temporary accommodation. In fact, he had married in 2009 and was living in Enfield in a house owned by his wife.