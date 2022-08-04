Four councils allocated £6m to drive out ‘shameless’ exempt accommodation providers

Birmingham, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, and Hull councils will receive the first allocation of government funding under the Supported Housing Improvement Programme. The money is aimed at helping the councils carry out more frequent and thorough inspections of supported housing.

Last month the government said it was setting aside £20m for the new three-year programme, which forms part of its crackdown on exempt accommodation.

Announcing the first round of funding, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes said: “While there are many excellent supported housing providers in the market, we know there are a minority that are shamelessly taking advantage of vulnerable residents, and we are committed to ending this practice.”