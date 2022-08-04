Four councils allocated £6m to drive out ‘shameless’ exempt accommodation providers

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The government has allocated more than £6m to be shared among four councils as part of an effort to drive out landlords that “shamelessly take advantage” of vulnerable tenants in supported housing.
Birmingham, Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, and Hull councils will receive the first allocation of government funding under the Supported Housing Improvement Programme. The money is aimed at helping the councils carry out more frequent and thorough inspections of supported housing.
Last month the government said it was setting aside £20m for the new three-year programme, which forms part of its crackdown on exempt accommodation.
Announcing the first round of funding, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes said: “While there are many excellent supported housing providers in the market, we know there are a minority that are shamelessly taking advantage of vulnerable residents, and we are committed to ending this practice.”
Exempt accommodation is a type of supported housing used to house a range of people with support needs, such as people experiencing homelessness, people who have been at risk of domestic abuse, prison leavers, and those recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.
In exchange for providing support, landlords are exempt from the rules that typically limit how much housing benefit a tenant can receive.
Exempt accommodation has come under increased scrutiny in recent times over concerns that some landlords have been exploiting the system, pocketing taxpayer money while not providing the support needed by tenants.
In March, Inside Housing obtained a leaked government report assessing five pilots – in the four council areas allocated funding today as well as Bristol – which revealed that exempt accommodation providers are “falsifying information” and “disguising profits” made in a bid to charge extortionately high rental rates.
During the pilots, the local authorities carried out more than 1,000 inspections of supported housing.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said an independent evaluation found the pilot schemes had a positive impact on councils’ ability to manage their local supported housing and that they were able to take action to improve standards.
Mr Hughes added that the pilot schemes were already benefitting local communities by “tackling poor practice and improving conditions for vulnerable tenants”.
More councils will be allocated funding from the Supported Housing Improvement Programme in the autumn, DLUHC said.
Alongside the funding, the government is also looking at other measures to target the worst providers. This includes setting minimum standards for support provided to residents, giving local authorities new powers to better manage their local supported housing market, and changes to the housing benefit regulation to define care and support.
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