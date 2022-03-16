Four in five landlords to divert spending from new homes and maintenance to fund building safety reforms

Responding to a poll run by auditor RSM and shared with Inside Housing, 84% of the 75 organisations surveyed said that the money needed to fund compliance with the act would otherwise have been spent on “much-needed new homes and the essential maintenance of existing stock”.

RSM’s Health of the Sector 2022 report looks at what the sector’s priorities are for the year ahead.

In 2021, the survey looked at the impact of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. A year on, it has asked landlords about how well they are coping with financial pressures and what effect rising energy costs and the supply chain crisis will have on the decisions made by social landlords.

In last year’s report, two-thirds of respondents in England and Wales believed that the Building Safety Act would achieve its aims but almost a third were unsure as to how effective it would be.