Four landlords achieve C1 and C2 grades after first RSH consumer inspections

Bjorn Howard, group chief executive officer at Aster, said: “To get the very best in the regulator’s new consumer gradings is a tremendous recognition of our approach to customer care and the commitment of our teams.”

The RSH found that Aster was delivering the outcomes of the consumer standards, and that its governance arrangements enable it to effectively manage the risks of its activities, allowing it to deliver its strategic and charitable objectives.

Both Aster and ISHA also have unchanged G1 governance and V2 financial viability grades.

In regulatory judgements published today by the RSH, Aster Group received a C1, while Charnwood Borough Council, Dover District Council and Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA) all received C2 grades.

Mr Howard added: “It’s important that we take the time and effort to properly listen to our customers and learn from them at every opportunity. This engagement is what’s shaped our Customer Voice programme and new framework, delivering enhancements to the services we provide and better outcomes.

“Retaining our G1 governance grading – which we have held since the regulatory grading system came into force – is a further mark of confidence in the strength and stability of our leadership. Strong governance is what forms the foundation of our comprehensive support for customers.

“Meanwhile, our V2 financial viability grading reflects our focus on investing in our portfolio of homes across the South of England and London, which is the right thing to do for customers – not only for today, but long into the future.”

For ISHA, the RSH said it “had weaknesses in ensuring that all required actions arising from fire risk assessments are carried out within appropriate timescales”.

The housing association also identified weaknesses in how it works co-operatively with tenants, other landlords and relevant organisations to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of shared spaces.

The London landlord’s approach to anti-social behaviour, while clearly set out in policy, continues to require improvement given the low levels of tenant satisfaction.