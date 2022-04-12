Four landlords named in latest Housing Ombudsman cases

Stockport Homes, Notting Hill Genesis, Hyde and Vivid were all named for various failures, including blaming a tenant for damp and mould and having a disabled resident wait for more than a year and a half for a repair.

It comes as the ombudsman’s online casebook has reached nearly 1,800 individual investigation reports, a year after it started to publish all its decisions.

The decisions are published every two weeks in a bid to increase transparency and to create a resource to promote learning in the social housing sector.

The ombudsman made a finding of maladministration for Vivid after a resident repeatedly reported issues with damp and mould for nearly two years.

It found that during mediation, Vivid “unfairly placed blame” on the resident for the issues in the property.