Four landlords named in latest Housing Ombudsman cases

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The Housing Ombudsman has highlighted cases against four social landlords in its latest set of decisions.
Stockport Homes, Notting Hill Genesis, Hyde and Vivid were all named for various failures, including blaming a tenant for damp and mould and having a disabled resident wait for more than a year and a half for a repair.
It comes as the ombudsman’s online casebook has reached nearly 1,800 individual investigation reports, a year after it started to publish all its decisions.
The decisions are published every two weeks in a bid to increase transparency and to create a resource to promote learning in the social housing sector.
The ombudsman made a finding of maladministration for Vivid after a resident repeatedly reported issues with damp and mould for nearly two years.
It found that during mediation, Vivid “unfairly placed blame” on the resident for the issues in the property.
The case follows a spotlight report on damp and mould by the ombudsman last year, which accused social landlords of creating a “culture of blame” for tenants.
Another case involved a service failure finding for Hyde Housing Association after a disabled tenant with mobility issues was forced to wait an “unacceptable” 19 months before her front entrance door was repaired.
The resident complained to the landlord in May 2020. She said that she had been in contact with it since 2017 about the front door, which no longer opened automatically.
The fire strips were no longer intact, it had only one lock, a detached frame, was split and the plastering around it required repair. She said that the door presented a security and health and safety risk.
“The resident also clarified how her health conditions affect her mobility and how this meant that she was unable to open her front door, or the three communal doors she needed to access to enter/exit the building,” according to the report.
The managing agent was responsible for repairs and maintenance of the communal areas, including the tenant’s front door, while the tenancy agreement stated that the landlord was responsible for keeping “shared entrances, halls, stairways, lifts and passageways and other shared areas repaired”.
The ombudsman found that there was lack of clarity over who was responsible for the works and recommended a review.
It comes after another spotlight report by the watchdog found that the relationship between landlords and managing agents is at worst “dysfunctional”.
It concluded that there is a “culture clash” between regulated social landlords and unregulated managing agents, while the “increased complexity” of arrangements between parties seems to correlate with an increase in “confusion, delay and unfairness” for residents.
The watchdog found a service failure with Stockport Homes after it failed to identify all defects in a home before a new resident moved in. It also failed to recognise the impact on the new resident who had to report the repairs.
Another case involved a complaint from a group of leaseholders of Notting Hill Genesis about communal defects and repairs.
The landlord had agreed to appoint independent surveyors to assess the defects but delayed this for more than a year.
It did not acknowledge this failure in its complaints process and also delayed in progressing a resolution to the issues.
The ombudsman made a finding of maladministration by the landlord for the response to the residents’ request for an independent surveyor assessment.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway urged social landlords to use the database of decisions to learn.
“Publishing this volume of decisions on our searchable database promotes fairness for residents and provides an incredibly rich source of learning for the social housing sector,” he said.
He added: “In two of the cases highlighted here, the issues have been identified in our most recent systemic reports.”
A spokesperson for Stockport Homes said: “We accepted the [Housing Ombudsman] ruling of service failure and have complied with their orders to make things right with the customer.
“At Stockport Homes, we do everything we can to support all our customers including those using our mutual exchange process, however we accept in this instance our service fell short of our usual standard.
“As well as correcting this situation, we have since undertaken additional staff training with our mutual exchange teams to improve the service we offer.
“We are constantly reviewing all of our services to improve upon them.”
Paul Singleton, director of customer experience at Hyde, said: “We’ve apologised to our customer for the delay in a permanent fix to the front door to her home.
“We’ve been attempting to contact her to make an appointment since July 2021.
“Our customer told us she could not accommodate access for health reasons until early 2022, and we’re continuing to monitor the situation.
“The new door is stored locally and can be fitted whenever she is ready and well enough. We’ve kept the ombudsman updated of this.”
Alex Nagle, customer service director at Vivid, said: “We want to make sure everyone’s home is safe, secure and comfortable to live in.
“Although we were working with the customer to resolve the damp and mould issue, we clearly didn’t handle and resolve the situation effectively.
“We’re committed to improving our services and customer experience. Lessons learnt from this case have already been used to shape better processes and put in place a dedicated team to resolve damp and mould issues more quickly and successfully.
“We formed a damp and mould team in January 2022. Damp and mould inspections are completed by an experienced team who are able to determine the cause of the issue, track action and progress through to resolution.
“We’ve improved processes and have follow-up surveys with customers post-repair to make sure that issues are resolving.
“We’ve updated the information on our website to make customers aware we can provide advice and investigate further to help fix the problem.
“And are making sure this language is reflected in all our communications and correspondence with customers.”
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