Four landlords pay off their shares in £192m bond early due to rising interest rates 

In a stock market update, Housing Association Funding, which originally issued the multimillion-pound bond in 1997, told bond holders that the four landlords have paid their existing balances ahead of the original due date of June 2027.

Inside Housing understands that the interest rate on the loan was fixed, payable through to the end of the loan in 2027.

This fixed rate is now closer to the current market rate than it has been for many years.

This means the amount that needs to be paid to exit the loan, the difference between these two rates, is now smaller and therefore more favourable, offering landlords the chance to reduce their future interest burdens.

The outstanding balances total more than £29m and will be paid off on the next combined payment date of 5 December.