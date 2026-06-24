Four landlords receive C1 grade as two upgraded to compliant #UKhousing

Nottingham received a C3 grade in January 2025 after it self-referred to the regulator, which found more than 1,800 overdue repairs cases, including works outstanding on over 1,000 damp and mould cases.

Nottingham City Council was upgraded from C3 to a compliant C2, while London-based East End Homes was upgraded from G3 to G2.

Croydon Churches Housing Association (CCHA), Livv Housing Group, Prima Housing Group and Two Rivers Housing all received a C1 for their first consumer grade following inspections.

The RSH also found that around half of the council’s communal areas and a quarter of its homes do not have a current satisfactory electrical condition report.

However, it said the council has since improved its understanding of the condition of its homes and its oversight and delivery of repairs and maintenance services.

According to the judgement, Nottingham has surveyed 85% of its homes in the past five years.

The local authority has also improved the delivery and monitoring of outcomes from tenant engagement, insight and scrutiny activity.

During the 2025 inspection, the regulator found problems with the council’s approach to capped gas supplies where it could not gain access, and in its monitoring of carbon monoxide and smoke detections.

However, the council has since adopted an “improved person-centred” approach to managing enforcement cases arising from health and safety checks.

The regulator said the council still has some weaknesses and it will continue to work with it on tenant engagement, adaptations, and repairs and maintenances services as they are improved.

Jay Hayes, Nottingham’s executive member for housing and planning, said the council is “really pleased” that the regulator has recognised its progress in improving services.

He said: “This upgrade is an important step forward and reflects both the hard work of our staff and the valuable input of residents.

“We know there is still more to do, and we are absolutely committed to continuing this momentum. Our focus is on delivering consistently high-quality, responsive services that our residents can rely on, and making sure tenants are at the heart of everything we do.”

East End Homes dropped from a top governance grade in 2023 to non-compliant after the regulator found it did “not have adequate governance, risk management or control frameworks in place”.