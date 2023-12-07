Four landlords secure 10-year loans as part of £256m government-backed borrowing

Housing providers Thirteen, Yorkshire Housing, Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) and Watford Community Housing have agreed 10-year loans through the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS).

It is hoped the funds will help build around 1,500 new homes.

The news comes two weeks after the Treasury announced it was extending the AHGS with an extra £3bn, following chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.

The AHGS, which was launched in 2021 with an initial £3bn backing, is managed by investment firm ARA Venn under an agreement with the government.

ARA Venn, which is ultimately owned by Hong Kong-based ESR Group, issues bonds through its funding vehicle, Saltaire, with the money raised then on-lent to registered providers.