Four steps to avoid repairs and maintenance failure

Simon Graham runs through four suggestions to help social landlords better maintain homes #UKhousing

Last year’s Better Social Housing Review , which was established by the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing, made some excellent recommendations around social housing audits, reinvigorating professional housing management, community hubs and listening to tenants.

Now, after the repeated reputational hammering of social landlords by the media and politicians, alongside a more robust Housing Ombudsman and now Mr Gove, the sector’s attention is fixed on the problem.

While councils and housing associations inevitably focused on building safety in the wake of Grenfell, too few have quickly or adequately absorbed the wider lesson about the dangers of failing to listen to or deal with ongoing housing management and maintenance issues.

Anyone surprised by the pugnaciousness of Michael Gove’s approach to repairs and maintenance failures in social housing has not followed his ministerial career. As with building safety, this was an issue the housing secretary was always going to get his teeth firmly embedded into sooner or later.

Already several large housing associations have made positive moves to reconnect with customers by reintroducing on-the-ground housing managers working smaller patches, enabling them to develop stronger relationships with residents and, hopefully, nip potentially difficult repairs issues in the bud.

But social landlords can do more, starting with the following four suggestions.

Two come from the 2018 Future Shape of the Sector Commission, which called for social landlords to “remake the contract” with customers, by reviewing their landlord service from top to bottom.

First, landlords must collect quality data on their housing stock and know how to interpret and quickly and effectively to what it is telling you.

Second, they must master communication when managing complex, time-consuming repair issues.

“Boards need social policy depth and strategic breadth to bring more creative thinking and understanding of residents’ lived experiences to deal with the now massive qualitative issue of customer service”

As the commission report said: “Complex repair issues can take time to resolve and communications with residents are too often poor, with insufficient attention devoted to keeping people properly informed. Housing associations cannot afford to appear indifferent or ineffective in dealing with service failures and complaints.

“There should be clear internal triggers for escalating problems or where issues are ongoing beyond clearly established timescales for specific types of repairs. Communication procedures should be overhauled to ensure regular updating of those affected. For the worst cases, ‘rapid response’ procedures should be developed.

“Perceptions of poor service reinforce the stigmatisation of social housing and have a real impact on residents’ quality of life.”

The commission’s recommendations seem even more pertinent now than they did back then.

My third suggestion concerns regeneration projects. Some of the most high-profile examples of repair failure have occurred in properties subject to major regeneration proposals. When buildings are at the end of their useful life, the question of how much investment is justified in maintaining them is bound to be tricky. But big regeneration projects can take a decade or two to bring off, meanwhile real people continue to live on those estates.