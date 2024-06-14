Four Welsh landlords complete £68m refinancing of second funding vehicle

The Welsh Housing Partnership (WHP) refinanced £68m of bank debt via a 10-year, £38m fixed-rate note from the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) and a 12-year, £30m fixed-rate loan from the Welsh government.

It said that running interest costs had been cut by around £2m per year, with savings passed on to the landlords for reinvestment.

Formed in 2011, the WHP is made up of Hafod Housing, Coastal Housing Group, Grŵp Cynefin and Pobl Group.