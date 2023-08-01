Free legal advice for people facing eviction or repossession

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The government has launched a new scheme to provide free legal advice to people at risk of losing their homes from eviction or repossession.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the scheme will help around 38,000 people a year in England and Wales.
Legal advice will be available as soon as a tenant or homeowner receives an email from a landlord or letter from a mortgage provider.
A housing expert funded by the government will work with residents to recommend potential solutions. The MoJ said they may be able to provide legal advice on illegal evictions, disrepair, rent or mortgage arrears, welfare benefits payments and debt.
If issues cannot be resolved with free legal advice, government-funded legal representation will also be offered on the day of hearings for cases that reach the courts. Residents will be offered legal representation in court regardless of their financial circumstances.
The MoJ said funding for the legal support for housing, debt and welfare benefit matters will come as part of an extra £10m a year the government is putting into housing legal aid.
The free advice can be accessed online here.
Lord Bellamy, the justice minister, said: “Having access to the right legal advice at the earliest point possible is crucial for those who face losing their home, to ensure they have the support and help they need.
“We are creating this new service so that fewer people lose their home and can get help with their finances and resolve issues before they escalate.”
Felicity Buchan, minister for housing and homelessness, said: “I want to ensure we are giving households all the help and support they need to stay in their homes.
“This new service allows us to go even further and ensure tenants are getting the right legal help and support – all part of our wider work to prevent homelessness before it occurs.”
Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact at the National Housing Federation, said: “It’s positive to see the government providing legal support for people facing eviction or repossession, which is particularly important in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis.
“Access to advice and support as early as possible is crucial to helping people navigate the legal system at a time of immense stress and difficulty. Alongside this, we welcome the government’s commitment to end no fault evictions and improve security for people living in private rented homes.”
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