Free legal advice for people facing eviction or repossession

The government has launched a new scheme to provide free legal advice to people at risk of losing their home from eviction or repossession #UKhousing

A housing expert funded by the government will work with residents to recommend potential solutions. The MoJ said they may be able to provide legal advice on illegal evictions, disrepair, rent or mortgage arrears, welfare benefits payments and debt.

Legal advice will be available as soon as a tenant or homeowner receives an email from a landlord or letter from a mortgage provider.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the scheme will help around 38,000 people a year in England and Wales.

If issues cannot be resolved with free legal advice, government-funded legal representation will also be offered on the day of hearings for cases that reach the courts. Residents will be offered legal representation in court regardless of their financial circumstances.

The MoJ said funding for the legal support for housing, debt and welfare benefit matters will come as part of an extra £10m a year the government is putting into housing legal aid.

The free advice can be accessed online here.

Lord Bellamy, the justice minister, said: “Having access to the right legal advice at the earliest point possible is crucial for those who face losing their home, to ensure they have the support and help they need.

“We are creating this new service so that fewer people lose their home and can get help with their finances and resolve issues before they escalate.”