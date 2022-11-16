French insurance giant takes 50% in Hyde’s new for-profit arm

AXA Investment Managers (IM) has taken a 50% stake in Hyde Group’s for-profit provider Halesworth, which was registered with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) in July.

The insurer’s investment into the 50,000-home landlord has been made through a firm it owns called Newton Investco.

AXA IM will also take a 50% stake in a new development vehicle alongside Hyde and Homes England – each will take a 25% share.

All three firms have committed to investing up to £200m of equity in total into the development joint venture.

With an additional £200m in debt, Hyde said this will provide up to a total of £400m in development capital that can be deployed towards the delivery of thousands of mixed-tenure homes over the next 10 years.