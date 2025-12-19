Seven of the eight blocks in the Wang Fuk complex, pictured above, were devastated in the fire, and 160 deaths have been confirmed (picture: Alamy)

Residents immediately raised concerns about the cost, quality and safety of the work, which began in July 2024. The contractor erected the scaffolding and began blocking up windows with styrofoam boards in order to protect them during the job. This plunged flats and lobbies into total darkness, and residents were immediately worried that these plastic boards presented a fire risk.

According to Bloomberg, a group of residents even ran an experiment in September 2024, detaching one of the boards and lighting it with a cigarette lighter in the green space under the tower. It burst rapidly into flames. An analysis of residents’ emails by The New York Times showed that they had raised fire safety concerns about the wrapping on the scaffolding as well as the foam panels, even engaging a fire engineer to help bring the concerns to the city’s authority. Visits by inspectors resulted in fines for health and safety breaches, with the last coming just days before the fire, but no action was taken to remove the combustible materials.

The companies involved have not responded to any attempts to contact them by global media.

At 2.51pm in the afternoon of 26 November, residents heard explosions near the base of the scaffolding. Fire then rapidly spread up the wrap. The city authority has since told Bloomberg that it believes the scaffolding wrap was replaced with a cheaper, less fire-safe version, after the original was damaged by a typhoon in July. It claims that the more expensive, fire-retardant wrap was used around the bottom of the scaffolding in a deliberate attempt to mislead inspectors. Several arrests have been made and an inquiry has been announced.

The bamboo scaffolding structure, with its open gaps, created the perfect conditions for a chimney effect, and fire raced up the outside of the building. The styrofoam panels also burst into flame, taking fire directly into the flats. The building’s fire alarm system had been deactivated due to the refurbishment and offered no warning.

Smoke spread rapidly into the landings and stairwells. More than 40% of the building population was older than 65, and many will have struggled to evacuate quickly. Tragically, fire spread rapidly from one block to another, with seven of the eight towers engulfed by the flames. Fires burned for more than 48 hours.

So far, 160 deaths have been confirmed.

The hidden dangers of scaffolding

So should these two fires set alarm bells ringing about the safety of scaffolding systems on occupied buildings?

This is a desperately important question for England right now. There are 759 buildings which are undergoing major fire safety remediation work, with a further 2,865 with identified issues where work is yet to start. Many of these buildings have a multitude of issues, which will take years to fix, and will therefore spend many months encased in scaffolding.

These buildings are also particularly vulnerable to dangerous fires – combustible materials are exposed during the works, sparks from welding or grinding bring new ignition risks and the scaffold adds a new dimension to the external wall.

“Buildings under construction or under renovation are very, very often more vulnerable to fire,” says Professor Guillermo Rein, a professor of fire science at Imperial College London’s Department of Mechanical Engineering. “We have done some work analysing fires in buildings under renovation, and we have found that the renovation works themselves can breach some of the layers of protection.”

“During the remediation, you are exposing the combustible materials, and you are exposing the edges of the material, which is often the point at which [it is] most vulnerable,” adds Jonathan Sakula, director of Sakula Consulting and the facades expert who advised the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Despite this, fire safety during the remediation phase is not always properly considered, says Neil Gibbins, fire lead at Collaborative Reporting for Safer Structures UK (CROSS-UK), an anonymous reporting service for the construction sector.

“We’ve been made aware of three fires that have happened during the remediation phase of the building,” he says. “And that’s quite concerning, because it is the most vulnerable time for the building, when systems aren’t working as normal.”

Because of this, scaffolding ought to be fire safe. But it isn’t always. While some recladding jobs use scaffolding structures made entirely out of steel or aluminium, many others utilise classic wooden boards, like those which propagated the fire at the Spectrum building.

And while some scaffolding wraps are woven out of mineral materials, most products on the market are plastic, treated with fire-retardant chemicals to improve their fire performance. Despite being chemically improved, these materials are still combustible. Some widely available products include low-density polyethylene – the same plastic which formed the core of the cladding on Grenfell Tower.

“The thing that worries me is the scale effect. The material may have gained a [low combustibility rating] in the laboratory, but we do those tests with very small materials. Fire spread expresses itself at scale. When you have a building of 100m, you can have flame spread even with materials of [this] rating, because the situation is so different from the circumstances in the laboratory,” Mr Rein says.

“I’ve come across many refurbishment sites where they use this kind of green mesh, which is a woven plastic,” says Phil Murphy, a former firefighter and consultant on fire safety in high-rise residential buildings. “When you see that kind of thing up on a block that’s having remediation work done, it makes my stomach turn.”

We do not, in fact, have clear guidance covering the fire risk posed by scaffolding. Most scaffolding guidance focuses on workplace safety – preventing the risk of falls or collapse – but overlooks the fire risk to an occupied building.

In 2023, an anonymous reporter submitted a warning to CROSS-UK about the use of “scaffolding formed of timber boards with plastic wrapping which could present a medium for fire spread” for work to occupied residential buildings. The reporter feared that the wrap would “trap smoke within the scaffold structure and spread it to other parts of the building” unless they were deliberately ventilated. They warned that building owners were relying on fire risk assessments carried out by the scaffolding contractors themselves, but these were “often generic, unsuitable and insufficient”.

Mr Gibbins says risk assessments of the scaffolding should be carried out by an appropriately qualified fire expert, not the scaffolding contractor. “The fire risk assessment needs to be reviewed and constantly tested to ensure that the safety of the residents has been considered, whatever is happening on the outside of the building,” he says. “The scaffolding companies might not be best equipped to generate fire risk assessments; they might genuinely fail to understand the consequences.”

For Professor Rein, the situation is even more straightforward: once erected, the scaffolding is a part of the external wall, and it shouldn’t include materials which wouldn’t be allowed on a completed building. “A scaffolding is a facade, while it is in place,” he says. “The rules do not change just because you have a scaffolding system.

“If a facade is not meant to be combustible, then the scaffold must borrow those rules. To say it is only temporary so it doesn’t matter would be a farce.”

This principle is evidently not being followed in the real world. On a short bike ride around London, Inside Housing saw multiple scaffolds on buildings undergoing remediation work – some of them clearly above 18 metres in height – where timber boards and plastic netting were in use.

This does not mean we have as big a risk as Hong Kong. Timber boards are not bamboo, and the wraps used in the UK are likely treated with fire retardant and far less combustible than those on Wang Fuk. But where scaffolding systems are combustible, this risk needs to be taken into account.