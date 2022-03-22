From heat pumps and energy bills to the gender pay gap – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

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Soaring gas bills and the gender pay gap are among the topics #UKhousing has been talking about on social media this month. Jess McCabe reports
#UKhousing Twitter has been flooded with concern and solidarity messages for Ukraine. There has also been lots of discussion of the problems with the asylum system and how it is impacting Ukrainian and other refugees. Immigration barrister @ColinYeo1 tweeted: “There was already a massive backlog of undecided asylum claims before the Ukraine crisis. Ukrainians trying to claim asylum within the UK are being told they cannot even register their claims until July.”
@_JulietPhillips, from @E3G, was one of many experts tweeting about gas prices, dependence on Russian oil and gas, and the role for energy efficiency and heat pumps in UK homes. “Ending reliance on fossil gas means getting serious about energy efficiency,” she tweeted.
Yet the UK is behind Europe in heat pump installation – @janrosenow tweeted: “96% of all new heating systems in Norway last year were heat pumps. Last in Europe: the United Kingdom with 2%.”
96% of all new heating systems in Norway last year were heat pumps.— Dr Jan Rosenow (@janrosenow) March 5, 2022
Last in Europe: the United Kingdom with 2%.
Killer graphic from @foxjust @bopinion based on data from @helloheatpumps.https://t.co/bXut9yUR0n pic.twitter.com/XZTIE8neT0
@PayGapApp caused a significant stir by retweeting corporate messages about International Women’s Day with data from the UK government’s gender pay gap database. This caused a fair amount of chaos, with lots of companies quickly deleting their #IWD22 posts.
@Housing21 tweeted: “This week we are celebrating our inspirational women & exploring how we can #BreakTheBias, holding panel discussions about where colleagues have met bias in their careers so far, how they have broken it, and what they would like to see.” @PayGapApp then noted: “In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 31% lower than men’s.”
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 31% lower than men's. https://t.co/jcfwUuvwvy— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
@Housing21 did reply, saying that it ensures that half the candidates interviewed for jobs paying over £50,000 are women. To which @notlurkingsince noted: “But four out of five of your exec team are men. Why if it’s women you employ more of, aren’t you committed to developing and promoting them to senior positions?”
Significant numbers of councils were mentioned. At @WiganCouncil, women’s hourly median pay is 12.5% higher than men’s, but at @STyne_Council, which celebrated with a photo of its all-female leadership team, women’s median pay is 17.9% lower than men’s, and at @BracknellForest, it is 21.7% lower. One charity surprise was @RefugeCharity – women’s hourly median pay being 32% lower than men’s.
@kmac – Kate Mackenzie, a consultant working on finance and climate change. Follow for essential analysis on things like: environmental, social and governance investing, the energy crisis and policy
@AkuaDanso6 – co-founder of Black Females in Architecture
@EmmaMayRix – housing legal aid lawyer, tweeting about the experiences of clients at the sharp end of the housing crisis, for example being housed in temporary accommodation
Housing solicitor @SiobhanTWard was tweeting about the impact of the housing crisis on women and how women are treated when they present to councils as homeless.
To give one example about domestic abuse from her linked blog post for Vauxhall Community Law & Information Centre, “Victims report being met with disbelief and dangerous advice. Numerous clients have disclosed that they fear they will be hurt by their partner if they return home and have been told that if anything happens they should just call the police.”
Housing campaigner @KwajoHousing, profiled in the February issue of Inside Housing, has in the past month been taking his campaign to redress housing disrepair problems in social housing to a ministerial level – meeting with housing secretary @MichaelGove and London mayor @SadiqKhan, who tweeted in reply: “Too many Londoners are struggling in homes that do not meet basic standards and City Hall will do all we can to help change this.”
Great to meet - and look forward to continuing the conversation. Too many Londoners are struggling in homes that do not meet basic standards and City Hall will do all we can to help change this.— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 9, 2022
@PartWCollective has launched a project to map buildings in London designed by women – you can see some of the buildings suggested on the hashtag #WomensWorkLondon. This includes Kate Macintosh’s sheltered housing project in south London, nominated by @sarah_ackland.
At the time of writing, more than 100 different buildings had been suggested. Anyone can nominate buildings for inclusion by the end of March, using a Google Form.
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