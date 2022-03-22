From heat pumps and energy bills to the gender pay gap – what #UKhousing has been tweeting about this month

#UKhousing Twitter has been flooded with concern and solidarity messages for Ukraine. There has also been lots of discussion of the problems with the asylum system and how it is impacting Ukrainian and other refugees. Immigration barrister @ColinYeo1 tweeted: “There was already a massive backlog of undecided asylum claims before the Ukraine crisis. Ukrainians trying to claim asylum within the UK are being told they cannot even register their claims until July.”

@_JulietPhillips, from @E3G, was one of many experts tweeting about gas prices, dependence on Russian oil and gas, and the role for energy efficiency and heat pumps in UK homes. “Ending reliance on fossil gas means getting serious about energy efficiency,” she tweeted.

Yet the UK is behind Europe in heat pump installation – @janrosenow tweeted: “96% of all new heating systems in Norway last year were heat pumps. Last in Europe: the United Kingdom with 2%.”