From Michael Gove to robotic cats – Inside Housing rounds up the month in housing Twitter

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The departure of former housing secretary Michael Gove prompts concern that action on disrepair and leasehold reform won’t be followed through, while we consider his replacement’s Twitter presence
It has been a month of political upheaval. Michael Gove’s last-minute sacking as housing secretary provoked a lot of reaction, largely from people anxious about what the change of personnel means for the various urgent housing problems facing the country.
On the disrepair front, activist Kwajo Tweneboa (@KwajoHousing) broke this down in a long thread, talking about the work Mr Gove had been doing publicly and behind the scenes to put pressure on social landlords.
“He listened to suggestions made by myself in regards to changing policies and changed planned legislation to implement some of these which was later announced in the Queen’s Speech. He admitted tenants had been failed and change was coming,” Mr Tweneboa wrote. “It was starting to head in the right direction.”
People will have their own views on Michael Gove but I think it’s fair to give you an idea of what he’d been doing behind the scenes for Housing over the last few months to demonstrate how serious this decision really is by BJ🧵— KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) July 6, 2022
Leaseholders and cladding campaigners are also nervous of the change. Housing Today reported that Mr Gove’s replacement Greg Clark and minister Marcus Jones re-established contact with the Home Builders Federation, which had been cut off under Mr Gove as a series of tough measures sought to get builders to pay for building safety problems, and proposed changes to benefit leaseholders.
The National Leasehold Campaign, @NLC_2019, tweeted in reply: “DO NOT undo all the GOOD WORK @michaelgove did for leaseholders.”
Mr Clark then took to The i newspaper with an opinion piece headlined ‘No turning back on protecting leaseholders’. @NLC_2019 replied: “Let’s hope new Number 10 is also on side to tough it out.”
Also on disrepair, and in a challenge to social landlords’ PR strategies, @KwajoHousing tweeted: “I keep getting asked to highlight good cases of housing providers?? It baffles me. If it were hospitals neglecting patients, would you want to see the bad ones named and shamed or see posts of hospitals not neglecting patients and doing what is expected of them?”
I keep getting asked to highlight good cases of Housing providers?? It baffles me. If it were hospitals neglecting patients, would you want to see the bad ones named and shamed or see posts of hospitals not neglecting patients and doing what is expected of them?😵💫— KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) July 14, 2022
The sector has a new secretary of state: Greg Clark (@GregClarkMP). Mr Clark’s Twitter bio notes that his posts are “broadcast only”, so it is safe to say we can’t expect much social media drama unfolding. Still, he does tweet – and retweet.
Interestingly, on 12 July, he retweeted @LordIanAustin saying: “It is pretty amazing that only two of the eight candidates to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister are white men. Half are women, half are BAME. This would have been unimaginable 20 years ago.” An interesting point.
However, the next day, the secretary of state retweeted a photo of his ministerial team meeting James Jamieson (@JGJamieson), chair of the Local Government Association.
Great to welcome ministerial team @GregClarkMP @paulscullymp @Marcus4Nuneaton @lia_nici to @LGAcomms pic.twitter.com/sqTkUcoahX— James Jamieson (@JGJamieson) July 13, 2022
It highlighted a rather clear lack of diversity in the new team. Out of six ministers, five are apparently white men, while the sixth, Lia Nici, has already got into hot water after repeating a slur against Labour’s Angela Rayner that she “opened her legs to distract Boris Johnson”, a claim that Mr Johnson himself called “sexist, misogynist tripe”.
The Real Mo Farah documentary aired on the BBC, and many people reacted to his experiences of trafficking. Serena Jones, executive director of operations at Coastal Housing Group (@serenaMjones), shared some thoughts about meeting a young woman when she worked in a hostel at the start of her career.
“Asylum seekers like Sadia taught me so much about conflict, loyalty, love, trauma, peace, endurance, humility, ingenuity, character & compassion. I’m pretty sure I got more than they did out of the time we spent together,” she said.
Watching this brilliant doc reminded me of Sadia, a young woman seeking asylum & a bed in the hostel I worked in. It was 3 to a room & I asked her how she might cope sharing with people different to her.— serenaMjones 💬💭🗯 (@serenaMjones) July 13, 2022
She said “we all walk under the same sun” /1 https://t.co/CkqqvHm7U0
@claddag – this group advocates for older and disabled people impacted by the building safety crisis. It is currently mounting a legal challenge to the government’s failure to implement Grenfell Inquiry recommendations, which they say infringes on “disabled people’s right to escape their flat in a fire”
@CEN_HQ – the Conservative Environment Network. This group of MPs and other Conservatives is holding to account the candidates for Tory leadership on their commitment to implementing net zero
@HiddenHousing – this anonymous housing officer works in temporary accommodation and supported housing, and gives a no-holds-barred account of the issues they experience
Annie Slinn (@annie_slinn) posted this photo of her stroking a robot cat at a @GrandUnionHG dementia care scheme. Ms Slinn is communications officer at the housing association.
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