From Michael Gove to robotic cats – Inside Housing rounds up the month in housing Twitter

It has been a month of political upheaval. Michael Gove’s last-minute sacking as housing secretary provoked a lot of reaction, largely from people anxious about what the change of personnel means for the various urgent housing problems facing the country.

On the disrepair front, activist Kwajo Tweneboa (@KwajoHousing) broke this down in a long thread, talking about the work Mr Gove had been doing publicly and behind the scenes to put pressure on social landlords.

“He listened to suggestions made by myself in regards to changing policies and changed planned legislation to implement some of these which was later announced in the Queen’s Speech. He admitted tenants had been failed and change was coming,” Mr Tweneboa wrote. “It was starting to head in the right direction.”