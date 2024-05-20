From New Labour to the next government: a bold approach to homelessness

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As homelessness hits record highs, the need for a new approach to tackle the issue has never been more urgent, writes Baroness Hilary Armstrong
The current approach to homelessness is not working. Yet again, the latest government statistics for England show that a record number of households – now more than 112,000 – including families with young children are trapped in the indignity and inhumanity of temporary accommodation, which is often unsuitable and not fit for their needs.
On our streets, the number of people living in fear rises day by day. In the capital alone, recent new data revealed that more than 2,000 people were forced to sleep rough for the first time between January and March this year.
Elsewhere, thousands more are peering over the cliff edge, struggling to cover unsustainable rent increases that show little sign of slowing down.
But what is driving this? The simple answer: our dire shortage of genuinely affordable housing.
For too long, public and specialist support services have been struggling to cope with rising demand against the backdrop of financially constrained budgets.
Now with little to no affordable housing available, councils have had to become increasingly reliant on costly temporary accommodation to house people. Not only is this eating into budgets reserved for other local services, but it is also pushing the worst affected local authorities towards financial ruin.
The human cost of homelessness is far more profound. It is deeply traumatic, and it is almost always damaging to someone’s health. We can all agree that homelessness has no place in civilised society and that it stems from a political failure to help people when they need it most.
That’s why so many of us – people of all political stripes – are looking to party leaders to make bold commitments to end homelessness. And the upcoming general election is our opportunity to do so.
It is clear we need to take a new approach. One that requires us to look at what has worked and what hasn’t, and to act with a renewed sense of vigour and clarity in tackling the mounting housing and homelessness crises.
“When it comes to homelessness, prevention trumps the cure. Good-quality, genuinely affordable housing and properly funded support services do both”
Leading organisations, such as homelessness charity Crisis, and experts alike have made repeated calls for a long-term plan to drastically increase the delivery of social homes, and the need to link this directly to a wider government strategy to address all forms of homelessness.
Economically, there is little to argue with. Recent research shows that building 90,000 social rented homes would add £51.2bn to the economy. Much of this would be realised immediately, too: over £32bn would be generated within a year of building the homes, supporting almost 140,000 jobs. And the relief that a secure home would bring to so many lives would be insurmountable. I struggle to see a downside.
When it comes to homelessness, prevention trumps the cure. Good-quality, genuinely affordable housing and properly funded support services do both.
We need to rebuild our failing support systems and reshape our policies so that they work for each and every one of us – and it is wholly possible. Other countries have demonstrated the compassion, energy and commitment needed to drastically reduce their levels of homelessness.
Take Finland’s approach to Housing First, for instance. This tried and tested solution has sustainably ended homelessness for people with the most complex physical and mental needs. Since its launch in 2008, the number of long-term homeless people in Finland has fallen by around 70%, and rough sleeping has reached very low levels across the country.
This proven solution has been piloted in Greater Manchester, Liverpool and the West Midlands with great success. Despite this, the Westminster government is yet to roll Housing First out nationally. This lack of action is preventing thousands of people from leaving the horrors of rough sleeping behind.
But we need not be in this position. When Labour was last in power, our Rough Sleepers Unit brought together key voluntary sector organisations active in the homelessness field alongside local authorities, statutory agencies, such as health services and the police, and people with current and prior personal experience of rough sleeping.
“The Everyone In initiative was highly effective and showed how treating people with dignity and compassion, coupled with intensive support, can bring about meaningful change”
During my tenure as minister for rough sleeping in the Department for Local Government and Housing at the end of the millennium, rough sleeping figures declined by two-thirds. The results of the co-ordinated, dedicated approach show what is possible with the right level of commitment.
We also saw huge progress on rough sleeping levels during the pandemic when the government took the decision to help people away from the streets and communal accommodation into hotels, where they could isolate safely. The Everyone In initiative was highly effective and showed how treating people with dignity and compassion, coupled with intensive support, can bring about meaningful change.
We need to find that same motivation and ambition once again – but this time go even further. Central government has a responsibility to ensure its policies and structures can prevent people from becoming homeless and ensure they are helped immediately away from it if they do.
I have long been an advocate of focused, strong, early intervention that gives people the support they need when they need it. This means adequate levels of housing benefit, funding for council services and providing renters with the legal protections they have long been promised.
Alongside this, we must ensure we have a strong, joined-up way of tackling homelessness, including co-ordinated, empowered departments at all levels of national and local government.
Establishing an ‘office for ending homelessness’, with the firepower and teeth it needs, would provide a focal point on which we could redirect homelessness levels back to where they belong: zero.
The next government, whatever its make-up, must be bold in its approach to ending homelessness. We’ve done it before, so we can do it again.
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