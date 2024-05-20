From New Labour to the next government: a bold approach to homelessness

The current approach to homelessness is not working. Yet again, the latest government statistics for England show that a record number of households – now more than 112,000 – including families with young children are trapped in the indignity and inhumanity of temporary accommodation, which is often unsuitable and not fit for their needs.

On our streets, the number of people living in fear rises day by day. In the capital alone, recent new data revealed that more than 2,000 people were forced to sleep rough for the first time between January and March this year.

Elsewhere, thousands more are peering over the cliff edge, struggling to cover unsustainable rent increases that show little sign of slowing down.

But what is driving this? The simple answer: our dire shortage of genuinely affordable housing.

For too long, public and specialist support services have been struggling to cope with rising demand against the backdrop of financially constrained budgets.

Now with little to no affordable housing available, councils have had to become increasingly reliant on costly temporary accommodation to house people. Not only is this eating into budgets reserved for other local services, but it is also pushing the worst affected local authorities towards financial ruin.