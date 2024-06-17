From vision to reality: accessible homes for everyone

Nick Apetroaie, chief executive of Habinteg, analyses the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ recent report on housing for disabled people #UKhousing

Homes designed to meet the M4(2) standard are accessible to a wide range of people and adaptable to the changing needs of households over the lifetime of the home.

The recommendation to make the building regulations M4(2) standard mandatory for all new homes is transformative and an aspiring promise that would profoundly improve housing options for disabled and older people across the country.

The findings in the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee’s report published in May, called Disabled people in the housing sector , underscore a critical need for reform in the UK’s approach to housing accessibility.

The committee’s recommendation perfectly aligns with Habinteg’s mission and the urgent need to ensure that all new housing developments cater to the diverse needs of the population with one in four people with a reported disability and 34% of households including a disabled person.

The report highlights significant inadequacies in our current housing policy framework. Local authorities have inconsistent approaches to accessible housing standards, resulting in a fragmented landscape of provisions across the country. This inconsistency leaves many disabled people trying to make do in unsuitable homes.

“Ensuring that all new homes are accessible and adaptable is more than a policy choice – it is a commitment to inclusivity and equality”

Establishing robust, uniform standards of accessibility is critical to ensure every new home supports an inclusive society. As the country prepares for a general election, we call on all political parties to recognise the importance of accessible homes and take decisive action.

Ensuring that all new homes are accessible and adaptable is more than a policy choice – it is a commitment to inclusivity and equality.

The next government has a pivotal role to play in making this vision a reality. It is imperative that it seizes this opportunity to make a lasting, positive change by mandating M4(2) as the new baseline standard for all new homes.