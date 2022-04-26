Frontline staff in Wales face pressure due to coronavirus backlogs, survey finds

A report published today by Housing Futures Cymru, a panel of young housing workers set up by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru, highlighted challenges facing the sector such as staff resources and “relentless and unmanageable” workload pressures.

The research, which is based on a survey of 56 housing professionals in Wales, found that the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic was creating different pressures for staff, for example some anti-social behaviour cases had become more serious.

Others highlighted the impact of the pandemic on compliance issues and the effort to maintain and improve the quality of existing homes.

Respondents also highlighted how pressures on other services, such as mental health and social care, have had a knock-on effect on their work.