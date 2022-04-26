Frontline staff in Wales face pressure due to coronavirus backlogs, survey finds

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Housing professionals in Wales are facing heavy workloads in part due a backlog of work built up during the pandemic, a survey has found.
A report published today by Housing Futures Cymru, a panel of young housing workers set up by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru, highlighted challenges facing the sector such as staff resources and “relentless and unmanageable” workload pressures.
The research, which is based on a survey of 56 housing professionals in Wales, found that the legacy of the coronavirus pandemic was creating different pressures for staff, for example some anti-social behaviour cases had become more serious.
Others highlighted the impact of the pandemic on compliance issues and the effort to maintain and improve the quality of existing homes.
Respondents also highlighted how pressures on other services, such as mental health and social care, have had a knock-on effect on their work.
The need for greater collaboration with these services was frequently highlighted. However, in practice, waiting times for referrals could hamper effective collaborative working, the report said.
When asked what changes could be made to help with their motivation and well-being, respondents suggested more flexible ways of working, for example by moving to a four-day week.
While some respondents said that working from home had been challenging as they found it difficult to draw a line between their work and home life.
In response to being asked what motivates them to work in the sector, 88% of respondents indicated their desire to help people or to have a positive impact as a key driving force.
Gareth Leech, chair of Housing Futures Cymru, said it was “encouraging” to read that one of the main draws to the housing sector was a desire to help people, but warned that the rapidly rising cost of living will “hamper this and have a long-lasting impact on tenants and communities”.
“Staff will inevitably need more support to keep them in the right place to provide help in the face of increasing hardship,” he added.
Matt Dicks, national director at CIH Cymru, said there is “a great weight of expectation on the housing sector in Wales”, including ending homelessness and meeting housing and net zero targets.
“It is unsurprising, although no less worrying that staff at the sharp end of delivering services are feeling that pressure,” he said, adding that it is “vital” employers look at ways to support staff resilience and well-being.
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