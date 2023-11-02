Fuel poverty crisis: ‘I only put the heating up to 16 degrees’

Since losing his job due to an industrial injury, @WeAreVIVIDhomes resident Robin Parvin, 60, has been unable to cover the basic outgoings. “It’s the usual weigh up – heat or food?” he says. #FuelPovertyVoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

In this video we hear from Robin Parvin, a Vivid resident who is currently receiving Universal Credit as a result of an industrial injury, and Jack Whiting, a money advice and benefits advisor at the association, who has been helping Robin find ways to maximise his income.

Inside Housing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, sponsored by Aico, intends to raise awareness of how it feels to live in fuel poverty and how the sector can support those experiencing it.

Robin has lived in his two-bedroom home for 30 years and as he receives Universal Credit, he pays bedroom tax. He has found that his benefit does not cover the basic outgoings so he uses food banks and has found ways to reduce his energy consumption, such as reducing the amount of light bulbs he has installed, and when he does have the heating on, he keeps the temperature at 16°C.

As part of the campaign, he tells Inside Housing about his smart meter and prepayment tariff. As he previously went into debt on his gas and electric use, he is at present paying off the debt at 35%. This means that for every £10 he adds to his account, he gets only £6.50 of energy as the remainder goes to pay off his debt.

Last winter, he stopped using his car to save on the insurance so that he could afford to heat his home, and he is unsure what he will do this year.